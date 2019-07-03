 Air Arabia launches direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna | TravelDailyNews International
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Greece & Cyprus
New Articles
Aviation
Ryanair to appeal EU Court rulings on Finnair and SAS state aid
Statistics & Trends
First survey on female travel expenditures by age
In Brief
Mesa Air Group reports March 2021 operating performance
Statistics & Trends
Revenge Travel Summer 2021 Survey: 68% to travel this Summer; 25% will "Revenge Travel"
Statistics & Trends
How well do we know our own country? The famous world destinations on our doorsteps
Statistics & Trends
Food wastage requires greater attention in travel and tourism post-pandemic, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends
Latest global flight demand trends by Skyscanner
MICE Industry
SME’s plan for a safe return to travelling with Good Travel Management as the company celebrates new client contracts
Hotels & Lodging
Concepció by Nobis, opening Summer 2021
In Brief
Titan Travel launches new trade campaign as the high street returns
Aviation
Gulf Air to transform Falconflyer Programme with IBS Software’s iFly Loyalty
CVBs
“Madeira. Belongs to all” - Madeira unveils their new brand identity
Aviation
Houston becomes large hub for Southwest Airlines service
CVBs
Los Angeles launches initiative to become first sharecare health security VERIFIED destination in US
Hotels & Lodging
Small Luxury Hotels of the World introduces new hotels on Ibiza and Venice
Hotels & Lodging
Premier Host – Vrbo revamps and powers-up its top-tier partner program
In Brief
ATPCO launches Hebrew language rich content for Gulf Air
Hotels & Lodging
Accor transforms the guest experience
New Appointments
CHMWarnick names Marc W. Ellin Managing Director
Other Organizations
Spain’s “Travel Safe” campaign restores travelers’ confidence ahead of Summer
Hotels & Lodging
The Association of Serviced Apartment Providers continues to grow globally with the acquisition of ASAP NL

Airlines

Air Arabia launches direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna

Vicky Karantzavelou / 03 Jul 2019 08:44 1710
0
SHARES
00

Weekly flights connecting the UAE and Austria starting September 15, 2019.

SHARJAH, UAE - Air Arabia announced the launch of direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna, capital of Austria, starting September 15, 2019.

The non-stop six-hour flight to Vienna, popularly known as the ‘City of Music’, will initially operate four times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and will increase to daily flights starting mid-December.

Flights on Fridays and Sundays depart Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 17:35 hours local time arriving at Vienna International Airport (VIE) at 21:50 hours local time. The return flights depart Vienna International Airport at 22:40 hours arriving in Sharjah the next day at 06:20 hours local time.

Flights operating on Saturdays depart Sharjah International Airport at 07:25 hours local time arriving at Vienna International Airport at 11:40 hours local time. The return flights depart Vienna International Airport at 12:30 hours arriving in Sharjah at 20:10 hours local time.

On Wednesdays, flights are scheduled to depart from Sharjah International Airport early in the morning at 07:15 hours local time arriving at Vienna International Airport at 11:30 hours local time. The return flights depart Vienna International Airport at 12:20 hours arriving in Sharjah at 20:00 hours local time.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to announce the new route from Sharjah to Vienna, one of Europe's leading cultural and economic centres. This new service linking the two cities will further strengthen the trade and tourism ties between both nations, while providing our leisure and business travellers with a new choice for value-for-money air travel.”

Vienna is one of the world’s most dynamic and culturally rich cities boasting baroque architecture, museums and art galleries. Vienna has been synonymous with music for centuries, and was home to Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Johann Strauss. It is famous for its cultural events, coffee houses and the very special Viennese charm.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to more than 170 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.

Tags:
Air Arabia
About the author
Vicky Karantzavelou
Co-Founder & Chief Editor
Vicky is the co-founder of TravelDailyNews Media Network where she is the Editor-in Chief. She is also responsible for the daily operation and the financial policy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Tourism Business Administration from the Technical University of Athens and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Wales. She has many years of both academic and industrial experience within the travel industry. She has written/edited numerous articles in various tourism magazines.
6 Days News
Ryanair to appeal EU Court rulings on Finnair and SAS state aid
Aviation 14 April 2021 09:30 423
First survey on female travel expenditures by age
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021 09:24 596
Mesa Air Group reports March 2021 operating performance
In Brief 14 April 2021 09:19 339
Revenge Travel Summer 2021 Survey: 68% to travel this Summer; 25% will "Revenge Travel"
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021 09:14 689
How well do we know our own country? The famous world destinations on our doorsteps
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021 09:06 544
Food wastage requires greater attention in travel and tourism post-pandemic, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021 09:00 649
Latest global flight demand trends by Skyscanner
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021 08:50 697
SME’s plan for a safe return to travelling with Good Travel Management as the company celebrates new client contracts
MICE Industry 14 April 2021 08:48 577
Concepció by Nobis, opening Summer 2021
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021 08:45 474
Titan Travel launches new trade campaign as the high street returns
In Brief 14 April 2021 08:40 356
Gulf Air to transform Falconflyer Programme with IBS Software’s iFly Loyalty
Aviation 14 April 2021 08:35 581
“Madeira. Belongs to all” - Madeira unveils their new brand identity
CVBs 14 April 2021 08:32 579
Houston becomes large hub for Southwest Airlines service
Aviation 14 April 2021 08:26 667
Los Angeles launches initiative to become first sharecare health security VERIFIED destination in US
CVBs 14 April 2021 08:23 629
Small Luxury Hotels of the World introduces new hotels on Ibiza and Venice
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021 08:14 665
Premier Host – Vrbo revamps and powers-up its top-tier partner program
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021 08:08 494
ATPCO launches Hebrew language rich content for Gulf Air
In Brief 14 April 2021 08:02 500
Accor transforms the guest experience
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021 07:58 1333
CHMWarnick names Marc W. Ellin Managing Director
New Appointments 14 April 2021 07:54 438
Spain’s “Travel Safe” campaign restores travelers’ confidence ahead of Summer
Other Organizations 14 April 2021 07:50 658
The Association of Serviced Apartment Providers continues to grow globally with the acquisition of ASAP NL
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021 07:46 449
Will robot-run hotels become the norm?
Featured Articles 13 April 2021 10:04 511
Delegates at Africa Travel Week hold thousands of meetings over 3 days to unlock Arfrica tourism
Fairs & Exhibitions 13 April 2021 10:00 1085
Transformation and solidarity key to post-pandemic recovery, ICAO tells Τourism Crisis Committee
Organizations 13 April 2021 09:56 865
Ten travel mistakes to avoid during/post Coronavirus outbreak
Featured Articles 13 April 2021 09:53 436
ANIXE Insights: Long-awaited vacations motivate vaccinations, resilient people book trips
Statistics & Trends 13 April 2021 09:49 938
High hopes for holidays as Hays Travel re-opens shops around the UK
Tour Operators 13 April 2021 09:45 905
Online travel businesses tout investments to reboot post COVID 19 impositions get relaxed
Articles 13 April 2021 09:41 807
Japan has the most powerful passport but only in a post-pandemic world
Statistics & Trends 13 April 2021 09:38 786
Seven Instagram tips to generate leads for your hotel business
Featured Articles 13 April 2021 09:36 603
Safe Tourism Program in Türkiye became safer with the vaccination program for tourism employees
Other Organizations 13 April 2021 09:35 844
The launch event of the project SUPMed has been successfully implemented
Sustainable Tourism 13 April 2021 09:30 708
Ottawa Tourism launches Virtually Ottawa
In Brief 13 April 2021 09:24 443
Second lockdown results in 74% revenue decline in Q4-2020 for Aegean
Aviation 13 April 2021 09:19 709
Fairmont Mayakoba announces new leadership appointment
In Brief 13 April 2021 09:13 475
Antwerp Airport is seeing business flights on the rise again and is getting ready for a restart
Aviation 13 April 2021 09:07 901
Six interesting games to play while traveling
Featured Articles 13 April 2021 09:04 423
Smart cities are the next step for urban tourism post-pandemic, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 13 April 2021 09:03 1073
Stan Boyer joins DataArt’s Travel, Transportation & Hospitality Practice as Airline Industry Advisor
New Appointments 13 April 2021 08:56 1221
Why you should have the Island of Capri in Southern Italy on your bucket list
Featured Articles 13 April 2021 08:52 398
Tourism Cares expands its Board of Directors
Other Organizations 13 April 2021 08:50 831
RateHawk launches the sale of transfers on its platform
Technology 13 April 2021 08:42 772
Continued strict travel restrictions, but Easter holidays lead to increase in travel during March
In Brief 13 April 2021 08:38 460
Austria Center Vienna bags coveted Gold and Silver Stevie Awards
Event Venues 13 April 2021 08:33 653
airBaltic to commence Edinburgh to Riga flight in June
Aviation 13 April 2021 08:27 584
Best options for leisure cruises in 2022
Featured Articles 13 April 2021 08:24 399
The Loyalty Security Association urges caution implementing “Covid-19 Passports” due to fraud and security concerns
Associations 13 April 2021 08:22 647
flypop signs multiple aircraft A330-300 lease deal with Avolon
Aviation 13 April 2021 08:17 690
Aviation industry calls on governments in Latin America and the Caribbean to establish open dialogue for restart planning
Aviation 12 April 2021 09:15 920
GainingEdge launches online training
MICE Industry 12 April 2021 09:09 1014
Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau launches new Meeting Oasis Incentive Program
In Brief 12 April 2021 09:04 897
Travel and tourism deal activity registers 40.3% growth during March 2021, finds GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 12 April 2021 09:00 1056
Break-loving Britons bulk buy holidays amid rationing fears
Statistics & Trends 12 April 2021 08:56 882
Travelers resoundingly support use of Digital Health Credentials/Passes
Statistics & Trends 12 April 2021 08:51 1017
International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum speakers urge industry to build back better
Meetings & Events 12 April 2021 08:47 1311
Holidaymakers are spending up to 20% more on holidays in new trend dubbed ‘revenge travel’
Statistics & Trends 12 April 2021 08:41 1090
Events Industry Council welcomed new Certified Meeting Professionals
MICE Industry 12 April 2021 08:38 768
The UK is the new Las Vegas for casino lovers
Featured Articles 12 April 2021 08:36 751
Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index dipped 0.2% in March
Statistics & Trends 12 April 2021 08:33 885
Air Partner launches ‘Tour Protect’ – The first COVID-19 travel protection program for complex world tours
Aviation 12 April 2021 08:30 832
Travelers, bingo is the only friend you need on your next adventure
Featured Articles 12 April 2021 08:28 519
Ethiopian marks 75th anniversary
Aviation 12 April 2021 08:25 940
Alaia Belize announces General Manager and Director of Sales
Hotels & Lodging 12 April 2021 08:20 1013
Do athletes need visas to travel?
Featured Articles 12 April 2021 08:17 559
Be Live Hotels concludes successful travel agent summits
Hotels & Lodging 12 April 2021 08:14 972
Stornoway Port more than doubles yacht berths following £11m. investment in Newton Basin/Goat Island development
Yachting 12 April 2021 08:10 693
Opening up Oxfordshire’
In Brief 12 April 2021 08:07 683
PROVision Partners welcomes Ted Horner as Senior Advisor
New Appointments 12 April 2021 08:03 884
What to take with you on a canoeing trip
Featured Articles 12 April 2021 08:02 475
Pleasant Holidays & Pleasant Activities make it easier for travel advisors to increase commission income wih Hawaii experiencies
Tour Operators 12 April 2021 08:01 838
Saint Lucia launches immercive extended stay program
Organizations 12 April 2021 07:55 733
The killer of suitcases
Featured Articles 12 April 2021 07:53 724
Internal leak exposes Wizz Air anti-worker practices, says European Transport Workers’ Federation
Associations 12 April 2021 07:50 1665
Riga Airport passenger figures drop by 91% in the 1st Quarter of the year
Aviation 12 April 2021 07:42 784
Travel tips for touring Spain
Featured Articles 12 April 2021 07:41 743
Willie Walsh, IATA Director General statement on UK Global Travel Taskforce
Aviation 12 April 2021 07:39 762
Expedia Group launches COVID-19 advisor tool to track global travel restrictions and to help restore confidence in travel
Technology 09 April 2021 10:09 1683
Global Meetings Industry Day commences, highlights value of in-person business meetings and events
MICE Industry 09 April 2021 10:05 1712
TFWA launches fourth edition of TFWA Handbook – the comprehensive guide to the global duty free and travel retail industry
Associations 09 April 2021 09:58 1409
Τop 10 UK staycations for a babymoon
Statistics & Trends 09 April 2021 09:52 1254
Could BNPL travel help boost a weary tourism sector this summer?
Statistics & Trends 09 April 2021 09:47 1365
The economic impact of Messukeskus Helsinki melted by 80 per cent
Event Venues 09 April 2021 09:41 1339
Love Home Swap reveals strong increase in activity for port-lockdown travel planning
Statistics & Trends 09 April 2021 09:35 1362
Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino airports the first in Europe to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 4+
Aviation 09 April 2021 09:28 1341
Trade show organisers and associations join forces to create safe, successful platforms for economic recovery and reconnection
MICE Industry 09 April 2021 09:25 1546
Anvil Group and SAP Concur join forces to deliver world-class traveller tracking and assistance
Technology 09 April 2021 09:18 1217
Celestyal Cruises quickly moves to expand deployment of fleet this Summer with new “Legendary Archipelago” itinerary
Cruises 09 April 2021 09:13 1221
Boeing’s revenue has dropped by nearly 50% since 2018 – $58.16B in 2020
Aviation 09 April 2021 09:07 1366
Jamaica records major increase in arrivals over Easter weekend
Organizations 09 April 2021 09:01 1024
G Adventures leads the way with 100th trip globally since September
Tour Operators 09 April 2021 08:56 1147
Introducing eight additions to Design Hotels
Hotels & Lodging 09 April 2021 08:52 1261
Peachtree Hotel Group promotes Michael Ritz to Vice President of Investments
In Brief 09 April 2021 08:47 762
ASL Aviation Holdings confirms new financial facility
Aviation 09 April 2021 08:42 1212
JetBlue implements Sabre Revenue Optimizer solution to gain real-time visibility into market activity
Aviation 09 April 2021 08:36 1231
Dream Vacations ranked fastest-growing travel agency franchise by Entrepreneur magazine
Tour Operators 09 April 2021 08:28 1010
WTTC research reveals Travel & Tourism sector’s contribution to Greek GDP dropped by 23bn. euros in 2020
Statistics & Trends 09 April 2021 08:24 1376
Seychelles rebuilds tourism with Travizory’s world-beating integrated border technology
Organizations 09 April 2021 08:20 1286
Santikos Collection & the Airotel Group launch new hotel management company ‘Capital H’
Hotels & Lodging 08 April 2021 10:02 1779
WTTC research reveals Travel & Tourism sector’s contribution to UK GDP slumped a shocking £148bn. in 2020
Statistics & Trends 08 April 2021 09:57 1632
Commission’s SES2+ proposal: behind the greenwashing, a further push for cost reduction and liberalisation, says ETF
Associations 08 April 2021 09:53 1362
Digitalisation, sustainability and smart destinations will be the focus of Fitur Know-How & Export’s 9th Edition
Fairs & Exhibitions 08 April 2021 09:49 1407
Hotel Business and Kalibri Labs collaborate to aid recovery
Hotels & Lodging 08 April 2021 09:44 1242
Negative passenger demand trend continues in February
Statistics & Trends 08 April 2021 09:40 1465
VisitEngland launches latest edition of the Pink Book
Organizations 08 April 2021 09:38 1029
Lack of pet-friendly accommodation is the biggest staycation deterrent
Special Interest Travel 08 April 2021 09:19 964
CarTrawler signs car rental partnership with travel booking app, Hopper
Ground Transportation 08 April 2021 09:15 1336
These are the six best backpacking adventures of 2021
Featured Articles 08 April 2021 09:11 1081
The Forester, a Hyatt Place Hotel, now welcoming guests in Lake Forest, Il
Hotels & Lodging 08 April 2021 09:09 1214
ASAP calls for action from UK Government on self-contained serviced apartment opening date
Hotels & Lodging 08 April 2021 09:04 1154
Qatar Airways celebrates the opening of a new state-of-the-art engine facility
Aviation 08 April 2021 09:00 1345
How to travel with your pet fish the right way
Featured Articles 08 April 2021 08:57 872
Operto and Smoobu partner to provide connected smart property solutions for property managers
Technology 08 April 2021 08:55 935
Kinley Cincinnati partners with 1628 Ltd to offer hotel guests curated cowrking space
Hotels & Lodging 08 April 2021 08:49 918
Duetto appoints Chris Crowley as Senior Vice President of Sales
New Appointments 08 April 2021 08:44 1060
How to maintain your health while traveling
Featured Articles 08 April 2021 08:41 794
SITA’s biometric solution provides fast track for United Airlines’ domestic travelers at SFO
Aviation 08 April 2021 08:35 1605
New partnership with ePassi means Finnair Plus members can use points at over 15,000 merchants in Finland
Aviation 08 April 2021 08:32 1175
Snowboarders set to swap snowy slopes for sand dunes of Qatar
Active 08 April 2021 08:27 1372
Beau-Rivage Palace reopens on April 1st, 2021
In Brief 08 April 2021 08:20 976
Loews Hotels & Co achieves WELL Health-Safety rating
Hotels & Lodging 08 April 2021 08:16 1228
IAPCO success at the heart of IAPCO and BestCities collaboration
MICE Industry 08 April 2021 08:12 995
Vistajet takes delivery of two global 7500 aircraft
Aviation 07 April 2021 10:11 1672
Norwegian Cruise Line to homeport a vessel in Jamaica
Cruises 07 April 2021 10:06 1365
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues growth trajectory across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa
Hotels & Lodging 07 April 2021 10:00 2334
Ditch the travel cliches, says new GEN Z survey
Statistics & Trends 07 April 2021 09:54 1838
My passport with my visa was stolen – What should I do?
Featured Articles 07 April 2021 09:52 1114
Skal International Celebrating the 89th Anniversary
Associations 07 April 2021 09:49 1342
Spain, Portugal and Dominica are the destinations for health-conscious investors
Statistics & Trends 07 April 2021 09:43 2094
M3 projects continued growth in hospitality market following successful 1st Quarter
Technology 07 April 2021 09:35 1540
Eight tips on planning your anniversary vacation with your wife
Featured Articles 07 April 2021 09:31 1017
Novotel Convention & Spa Antananarivo Hotel implements latest in security access and digital key convenience by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions
Technology 07 April 2021 09:27 2964
Riga Airport becomes the first in the Baltics employing A-CDM procedures
Aviation 07 April 2021 09:22 1469
Access Point Financial appoints Bruce Lowrey as Chief Lending Officer
Technology 07 April 2021 09:14 1172
Eight fun ideas for your vacation with your husband
Featured Articles 07 April 2021 09:12 1088
Criton and TLJ Access Control partner for contactless check-in and mobile key
Technology 07 April 2021 09:10 888
ProfitSword unveils advanced mobile app-based business intelligence functionality
Technology 07 April 2021 09:05 1069
Talkdesk announces Vacation Now solution
Technology 07 April 2021 08:59 932
Trans-Tasman travel bubble: Jacinda Ardern announces date of Coronavirus quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand
Featured Articles 07 April 2021 08:56 1155
Etihad Airways first scheduled flight from Abu Dhabi lands on Israel
Aviation 07 April 2021 08:53 1380
Soneva introduces sailing excursions to the Maldives' unspoiled Goidhoo island
Yachting 07 April 2021 08:40 946
STR: U.S. leads world in hotel openings as construction activity declines
Statistics & Trends 07 April 2021 08:36 841
Five places to visit this year
Featured Articles 07 April 2021 08:35 1150
Bradley International Airport to debut new, nonstop service to Atlanta with Frontier Airlines
Aviation 07 April 2021 08:33 1173
ICAO welcomes updates on Saudi Green Initiatives
Organizations 07 April 2021 08:28 870
Travelport+; a next-generation platform for a new era of travel
Technology 07 April 2021 08:21 1068