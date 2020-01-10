 Aruba Convention Bureau welcomes Robert Hayes as Regional Sales Director of North America | TravelDailyNews International
New appointments

Aruba Convention Bureau welcomes Robert Hayes as Regional Sales Director of North America

Vicky Karantzavelou / 10 Jan 2020 08:20 1767
0
SHARES
00


Hayes’ career in global sales spans nearly three decades, most recently as Market Director for Marriott International for Marriott Caribbean and Latin America Resorts, where he generated revenue from the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Northwest Regions, as well as in the Caribbean and Mexico.

NEW YORK, NY – The Aruba Convention Bureau (ACB) announced that Robert Hayes has joined the team as Regional Sales Director of North America hereby reinforcing the existing team for North America.

Hayes’ career in global sales spans nearly three decades, most recently as Market Director for Marriott International for Marriott Caribbean and Latin America Resorts, where he generated revenue from the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Northwest Regions, as well as in the Caribbean and Mexico. He achieved an average of nearly 150% of his individual revenue goal through developing and maintaining a very strong client base. Previously, he held positions with Sugar Bay Plantation Resort in St. Thomas, USVI, and Hyatt Hotels & Resorts.

After working for 19 years with my fantastic Marriott Caribbean and Latin America Team representing Aruba, I’m pleased to join the ACB and work alongside an incredibly warm and passionate team to now represent the entire island,” said Robert Hayes. “As a destination renowned for its culture, culinary prominence, sustainability and innovation, and award-winning beaches, I look forward to providing value and achieving our goals of nurturing important relationships that drives movement to the One Happy Island of Aruba.”

In this new role as sales director for the Aruba Convention Bureau for North America, Robert will be Aruba Convention Bureau’s main point of contact for group business for clients in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest regions, alongside Canada. Robert will assist and advise meeting planners sourcing Aruba for their corporate programs, and continue to foster relationships with stakeholders in the MICE industry.

About the author
Vicky Karantzavelou
Co-Founder & Chief Editor
Vicky is the co-founder of TravelDailyNews Media Network where she is the Editor-in Chief. She is also responsible for the daily operation and the financial policy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Tourism Business Administration from the Technical University of Athens and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Wales. She has many years of both academic and industrial experience within the travel industry. She has written/edited numerous articles in various tourism magazines.
