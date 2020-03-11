 Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index fell 11.7% in February | TravelDailyNews International
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Greece & Cyprus
New Articles
Statistics & Trends
Greek herbs most popular souvenir from Greece
Aviation
IATA Travel Pass successfully trialed on first international flight
MICE Industry
Events Industry Council launches major economic significance study
Statistics & Trends
Mobility services to hit $842b. in revenue in 2021, $141b. less than in 2017
Organizations
World Travel & Tourism Council welcomes European Commission’s proposal for the EU wide Digital Green Certificate
Statistics & Trends
72% of American consumers plan to return to pre-pandemic travel rates
In Brief
Kroner Medizintechnik is new business partner of BARIG
Cruises
Valletta COVID-19 cruise operations guidelines for a safe continuation of cruising approved
Fairs & Exhibitions
IFEMA and Spain Film Commission renew their collaboration agreement to organise FITUR Screen 2021
Statistics & Trends
Hotel industry to witness slow recovery, revenues still $83b. below 2019 levels
Technology
Qtech Software launches booking re-verification platform – Repushti
Hotels & Lodging
Urgo Hotels & Resorts adds Moxy Miami South Beach to growing portfolio of lifestyle hotels
Technology
ProfitSword partners with foreUP to provide golf course operators with latest in business intelligence analytics
Articles
Lessons from high performing organisations, 1 year on from lockdown
Cruises
Holland America Line pauses all Alaska cruises sailing roundtrip from Seattle scheduled to depart in June 2021
New Appointments
Zemi Beach House welcomes luxury hospitality expert Antoine Alsayah as Director of Sales & Marketing
Hotels & Lodging
Midas Hospitality celebrates 15th anniversary
Aviation
Ryanair launches new Liverpool to kaunas route for Summer 2021
Hotels & Lodging
Hotel Mariposa deploys advanced Wi-Fi network by HIS to meet guest expectations for high-performance connectivity
Aviation
Ethiopian Airlines joins African Union to launch test and vaccine passport
Featured Articles
The perfect getaway weekend in Nashville according to Lorena Petani
Tour Operators
Plan now to travel after the pandemic in a chat with Eddy Travels AI Assistant
MICE Industry
Travel specialist influencer marketing agency doubles in size

Hospitality

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index fell 11.7% in February

Tatiana Rokou / 11 Mar 2020 09:54 2188
0
SHARES
00

The Hotel Brand sub-index decreased 10.6% from January to 7,195 while the Hotel REIT sub-index declined 14.3% to 1,169.

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, and MILWAUKEE - The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index fell 11.7% in February to a level of 4,296. Year to date through the first two months of 2020, the stock index dropped 18.5%. 

“Hotel stocks fell off a cliff at the end of the month due to mounting COVID-19 concerns domestically, and the broader stock market correction has disproportionately impacted travel-related stocks,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “Increased cancellations and stricter corporate travel policies will impact near-term profitability for both hotel owners and hotel brands; however, the disruption for owners, particularly ones with more urban gateway and group exposure, will be far greater than the impact on the global hotel brands companies.”

“It was not surprising to see such a steep drop in the stock index given the heightened concern around the coronavirus outbreak and the overall sentiment in the market,” said Amanda Hite, STR’s president. “Prior to the wider spread outbreak, we forecasted flat RevPAR performance for the year. Performance has held to this point, but we expect a negative trend to surface at some point in this quarter’s data, especially in gateway cities.”

February performance of the Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index fell behind both the S&P 500 (-8.4%) and the MSCI US REIT Index (-8.1%). 

The Hotel Brand sub-index decreased 10.6% from January to 7,195 while the Hotel REIT sub-index declined 14.3% to 1,169.

Tags:
Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index
About the author
Tatiana Rokou
News Editor
Tatiana is the news co-ordinator for TravelDailyNews Media Network (traveldailynews.gr, traveldailynews.com and traveldailynews.asia). Her role includes to monitor the hundrends of news sources of TravelDailyNews Media Network and skim the most important according to our strategy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication & Mass Media from Panteion University of Political & Social Studies of Athens and she has been editor and editor-in-chief in various economic magazines and newspapers.
6 Days News
Greek herbs most popular souvenir from Greece
Statistics & Trends 18 March 2021 10:02 405
IATA Travel Pass successfully trialed on first international flight
Aviation 18 March 2021 09:57 47
Events Industry Council launches major economic significance study
MICE Industry 18 March 2021 09:51 345
Mobility services to hit $842b. in revenue in 2021, $141b. less than in 2017
Statistics & Trends 18 March 2021 09:46 346
World Travel & Tourism Council welcomes European Commission’s proposal for the EU wide Digital Green Certificate
Organizations 18 March 2021 09:41 402
72% of American consumers plan to return to pre-pandemic travel rates
Statistics & Trends 18 March 2021 09:34 374
Kroner Medizintechnik is new business partner of BARIG
In Brief 18 March 2021 09:30 241
Valletta COVID-19 cruise operations guidelines for a safe continuation of cruising approved
Cruises 18 March 2021 09:26 362
IFEMA and Spain Film Commission renew their collaboration agreement to organise FITUR Screen 2021
Fairs & Exhibitions 18 March 2021 09:18 340
Hotel industry to witness slow recovery, revenues still $83b. below 2019 levels
Statistics & Trends 18 March 2021 09:05 403
Qtech Software launches booking re-verification platform – Repushti
Technology 18 March 2021 08:56 342
Urgo Hotels & Resorts adds Moxy Miami South Beach to growing portfolio of lifestyle hotels
Hotels & Lodging 18 March 2021 08:53 398
ProfitSword partners with foreUP to provide golf course operators with latest in business intelligence analytics
Technology 18 March 2021 08:46 318
Lessons from high performing organisations, 1 year on from lockdown
Articles 18 March 2021 08:40 221
Holland America Line pauses all Alaska cruises sailing roundtrip from Seattle scheduled to depart in June 2021
Cruises 18 March 2021 08:33 336
Zemi Beach House welcomes luxury hospitality expert Antoine Alsayah as Director of Sales & Marketing
New Appointments 18 March 2021 08:30 356
Midas Hospitality celebrates 15th anniversary
Hotels & Lodging 18 March 2021 08:26 338
Ryanair launches new Liverpool to kaunas route for Summer 2021
Aviation 18 March 2021 08:24 404
Hotel Mariposa deploys advanced Wi-Fi network by HIS to meet guest expectations for high-performance connectivity
Hotels & Lodging 18 March 2021 08:20 336
Ethiopian Airlines joins African Union to launch test and vaccine passport
Aviation 18 March 2021 08:16 484
The perfect getaway weekend in Nashville according to Lorena Petani
Featured Articles 18 March 2021 08:12 175
Plan now to travel after the pandemic in a chat with Eddy Travels AI Assistant
Tour Operators 18 March 2021 08:10 418
Travel specialist influencer marketing agency doubles in size
MICE Industry 18 March 2021 07:59 395
Europe’s aviation sector welcomes Digital Green Certificate proposal whilst urging wider restart plan
Aviation 17 March 2021 10:00 1224
Uganda Airlines wins the "ch-aviation World's Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award 2021
Aviation 17 March 2021 09:59 1480
Record in new airlines implementations in 2020 for AeroCRS
Aviation 17 March 2021 09:56 1178
Recovery fund at odds with EU green airport agenda
Aviation 17 March 2021 09:53 820
Survey of 25 leading airlines identifies global use of four strategies to support COVID-19 recovery
Statistics & Trends 17 March 2021 09:48 1265
G3 Partners AIPC, ICCA and UFI release “Good Practice Guide: Convention and Exhibition Centres as Temporary Vaccination Centres”
Aviation 17 March 2021 09:40 956
Chatham Lodging announces the passing of Jack P. DeBoer, Board Member
In Brief 17 March 2021 09:35 435
Residence Inn by Marriott announces the opening of its first hotel in the UAE
Hotels & Lodging 17 March 2021 09:30 704
Travel insurance demand hits highest level since March 2020
MICE Industry 17 March 2021 09:26 745
Hyatt celebrates sustained growth with 1,000th global hotel opening
Hotels & Lodging 17 March 2021 09:19 875
Former Global Head of SEO at Trivago joins CuddlyNest as Chief Growth Officer
New Appointments 17 March 2021 09:11 883
An in-depth look at football’s relationship with aviation
Featured Articles 17 March 2021 08:51 374
Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio propels its global footprint forward with nearly 70 distinctive hotels expected to open in 2021
Hotels & Lodging 17 March 2021 08:48 1036
Messukeskus Helsinki saved, adjusted and agiled during the Corona year 2020
Event Venues 17 March 2021 08:44 676
Summers are getting hotter - Here are seven things you can do to survive summer commutes
Featured Articles 17 March 2021 08:39 301
Dream Hotel Group appoints Jason Francis as Corporate Director of Food and Beverage
New Appointments 17 March 2021 08:36 696
New German-Swiss interface improves flight efficiency and environmental performance in FABEC airspace
Aviation 17 March 2021 08:31 854
Fun things to do in Brisbane for families
Featured Articles 17 March 2021 08:30 423
Avoya Travel launches ‘Vacations to Take Now’ marketing campaign highlighting open destinations
Tour Operators 17 March 2021 08:28 837
Fraport Fiscal Year 2020: Revenue and profit severely impacted by Covid-19 pandemic
Aviation 17 March 2021 08:24 739
Sunshine Coast fishing charters 101: Five things to know
Featured Articles 17 March 2021 08:19 356
Accor brands and hotels achieved more than 1,500 awards in 2020
Hotels & Lodging 17 March 2021 08:17 870
Classic Journeys announces special Patagonia & Antarctica solar eclipse trip in partnership with Silversea Cruises
Cruises 17 March 2021 08:15 685
The push towards social distancing is taking travelers out to sea
Featured Articles 17 March 2021 08:10 585
SharedCharter carves out new “People-First” niche in private jet charter marketplace
Aviation 17 March 2021 08:09 621
New partnership set to drive US convention business to international destinations
MICE Industry 17 March 2021 08:06 634
Spain’s aviation sector must have a roadmap for restart
Associations 17 March 2021 08:02 574
What over-the-counter medications you should carry when travelling?
Featured Articles 17 March 2021 07:58 417
Alliance Jet announces expansion to Europe after obtaining International Maltese Air Operator’s Certificate
Aviation 17 March 2021 07:56 633
Ryanair launches new Tel Aviv to Santorini route for Summer ‘21
Aviation 17 March 2021 07:49 763
Ten tips on choosing a commercial deep sea diving company
Featured Articles 17 March 2021 07:47 350
Marriott International elects David Marriott and Horacio Rozanski to Board of Directors
New Appointments 16 March 2021 09:36 1311
IFEMA is back in business - with an ambitious health protection strategy for its fairs
Fairs & Exhibitions 16 March 2021 09:31 958
Oxford School of Hospitality Management listed as top in the UK
Education 16 March 2021 09:25 1123
Emirates and TAP Air Portugal sign MOU to expand strategic partnership
Aviation 16 March 2021 09:21 1332
Qatar Airways launches a worldwide exclusive partnership with luxury fragrance brand ‘diptyque’
In Brief 16 March 2021 09:17 945
Aleph Hospitality strengthens presence in Kenya as it takes over the management of three more hotels
Hotels & Lodging 16 March 2021 09:11 1039
Palladium Hotel Group confirms opening of its two resorts in Sicily for May
Hotels & Lodging 16 March 2021 09:05 962
Connect2Italy.com: Loyalty program and “2Italy Magazine”
Tour Operators 16 March 2021 09:00 1067
Wellness retreats sees surge in popularity as Britons look for post-lockdown getaways
Spa & Health 16 March 2021 08:56 824
Positive interim results for ITB Berlin NOW: 65,700 users at the first digital world travel show
Fairs & Exhibitions 16 March 2021 08:50 1442
Global tourism & leisure industry cross border M&A deals total $7.52bn in Q4 2020
Statistics & Trends 16 March 2021 08:42 1107
WTTC welcomes “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” from U.S. Congress
Organizations 16 March 2021 08:38 964
Pilots join initiative to ramp up use of sustainable aviation fuels
Aviation 16 March 2021 08:35 1033
The COVID-19 crisis causes loss of 15.5m. euros for Riga Airport
Aviation 16 March 2021 08:31 870
Saint Lucia first ever virtual global roadshow
Meetings & Events 16 March 2021 08:27 818
Trending Travel signs commercial agreement with Paxport to harness end-to-end flight distribution technology
Technology 16 March 2021 08:23 867
Corporate promotions at Outrigger Hospitality Group
New Appointments 16 March 2021 08:14 749
Clio Muse launches 100 new self-guided audio tours in 20 countries
Tour Operators 16 March 2021 08:08 873
IEG still driving international conferences
MICE Industry 16 March 2021 08:03 883
FINN Partners named global agency of record by Trip.com Group
Technology 16 March 2021 07:57 940
SITA to recruit 55 software engineers in Ireland as it ramps up development of its airport portfolio
Technology 16 March 2021 07:54 1095
Etihad Engineering wins Aviation Achievement Award
In Brief 16 March 2021 07:50 738
Award winning travel tech company TapTrip unveils next level creative that taps into the values of new generation travellers
Technology 16 March 2021 07:46 994
Leisure traveler confidence reaches highest level since onset of the pandemic
Statistics & Trends 15 March 2021 10:06 1161
Strategies to attract hotel customers with email list
Articles 15 March 2021 10:00 929
ITB Berlin and IPK International: After dramatic slump, high chances for a fast recovery of tourism industry
Statistics & Trends 15 March 2021 09:50 1128
ICAO Council approves new pandemic response and recovery measures
Organizations 15 March 2021 09:42 1326
Exhibitor announcements and hotel room blocks signal IMEX America is back for business
Fairs & Exhibitions 15 March 2021 09:38 888
Survey of travel executives points to widespread vaccinations, free COVID testing and less restrictive quarantines
Statistics & Trends 15 March 2021 09:33 977
Ryanair launches biggest ever Spanish domestic schedule
Aviation 15 March 2021 09:29 1082
Argo AI to test autonomous driving at Munich Airport
Aviation 15 March 2021 09:21 1164
Oceanwide Expeditions launches new vessel, m/v Janssonius
Cruises 15 March 2021 09:17 792
Benchmark’s new “Meeting the Moment” initiative offers a vision for meetings in 2021
MICE Industry 15 March 2021 09:14 840
Omio and Ferryhopper join forces to expand ground mobility offering
Sea Travel 15 March 2021 09:07 1135
HSMAI to honor CIIC with Bronze Adrian Award for outstanding travel marketing
Meetings & Events 15 March 2021 09:00 848
Marriott International names Global Development leadership
New Appointments 15 March 2021 08:55 779
Celebrity Cruises announces Galapagos sailings for 2023
Cruises 15 March 2021 08:52 968
Bradley International Airport to launch new, nonstop service to Miami with JetBlue
Aviation 15 March 2021 08:46 871
Choice Hotels' extended stay portfolio continues to achieve resilient performance
Hotels & Lodging 15 March 2021 08:43 697
Accor Partners with x.labs to offer COVID-19 testing solutions across U.S. & Canada
Hotels & Lodging 15 March 2021 08:37 1091
TFWA welcomes Arnaud de Volontat to TFWA Board
New Appointments 15 March 2021 08:34 887
Bradley International Airport launches new, nonstop service to Nashville
In Brief 15 March 2021 08:30 698
Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta iopens its doors as first full-service hotel in market in almost 20 years
Hotels & Lodging 15 March 2021 08:23 974
Potential travelers are nore likely to travel to a destination that requires COVID-19 vaccine
Statistics & Trends 12 March 2021 10:09 1889
Euronews poll: Many European support vaccine passports but are divided over travelling
Statistics & Trends 12 March 2021 09:58 3124
COVID-19: Insights on travel impact, Europe on March
Statistics & Trends 12 March 2021 09:52 1982
Qatar Airways to become the first airline in the Middle East to trial the IATA Travel Pass ‘Digital Passport’ mobile app
Aviation 12 March 2021 09:46 3389
Planning a trip in 2021? Be prepared for a different travel experience
Statistics & Trends 12 March 2021 09:42 1907
Riga Airport passenger figures drop by 95% in February
Aviation 12 March 2021 09:38 1917
Mauritius Premium Visa holders eligible for free Covid-19 Vaccination
Organizations 12 March 2021 09:32 1844
Europe’s most beautiful cities where you can live for dirt cheap
Statistics & Trends 12 March 2021 09:19 1791
FITUR to discuss women's leadership in the tourism industry in its new ‘FITUR Woman’ section
Fairs & Exhibitions 12 March 2021 09:15 1765
Air Seychelles to operate weekly direct flights from Dubai to the Seychelles
Aviation 12 March 2021 08:58 2038
Hospitality veteran Shaker Akbar appointed as Regional Vice President, Middle East, at APO Group
New Appointments 12 March 2021 08:55 1688
Introducing Luxury Tribe
Special Interest Travel 12 March 2021 08:51 1931
US travel agencies and Tour Operators to hit $63.5b, in revenue in 2021, $530m. less than in 2019
Tour Operators 12 March 2021 08:45 1855
Sojern and Mews partner to help the hospitality industry accelerate COVID-19 recovery
Technology 12 March 2021 08:41 1570
Romania's Animawings joins Hitit’s community
Aviation 12 March 2021 08:36 1874
Hyatt announces global franchise and owner relations organization
Hotels & Lodging 12 March 2021 08:32 1144
Rachael Rothman joins CBRE to lead hotels research
New Appointments 12 March 2021 08:30 1360
Ryanair launches three new routes and extra flights from UK to Greece this Summer
Aviation 12 March 2021 08:27 1678
How to seal a deck and what is deck stain?
Featured Articles 12 March 2021 08:23 1317
Introducing eight new Design Hotels members
Hotels & Lodging 12 March 2021 08:22 1406
AXA Partners and Ancileo renew strategic partnership to foster innovation in the Travel industry
Technology 12 March 2021 08:16 2223
Crypto sports bookmakers
Featured Articles 12 March 2021 08:14 1620
KAYAK to open its own hotel in Miami Beach
Hotels & Lodging 12 March 2021 08:13 1370
Embraer delivers a new Praetor 500 conversion to AirSprint
Aviation 12 March 2021 08:06 1467
Castell Project releases Third Annual Women Speakers in Hospitality (WSH) List
Meetings & Events 11 March 2021 10:10 1349
World Travel & Tourism Council praises Greek government for its clear roadmap for recovery
Organizations 11 March 2021 10:06 1493
BestCities announce new Board appointments
New Appointments 11 March 2021 10:00 1249
Electric "elephant" de-ices aircraft
In Brief 11 March 2021 09:45 1283
Davidson Hospitality Group launches Global Sales office
Hotels & Lodging 11 March 2021 09:41 1051
Grounded: Impact of travel restrictions on UK airports revealed
Aviation 11 March 2021 09:32 1928
TAMS launches free global incubator
Associations 11 March 2021 09:27 1015
Florida leads the “revenge travel” trend with a boom in bookings for Spring Break and Easter
Statistics & Trends 11 March 2021 09:22 1354
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel completes full property renovation
Hotels & Lodging 11 March 2021 09:17 917
Kick your feet up (and light up): The complete guide to planning a cannabis vacation of a lifetime
Featured Articles 11 March 2021 09:13 863
FITURTECHY 2021 is under the slogan “Be Water, My Friend: Digital Reality and Adaptation"
Fairs & Exhibitions 11 March 2021 09:12 1333
FCM unveils bold new brand identity and signals game-changing tech offering
Business Travel 11 March 2021 09:05 1314
Seven property management strategies for your properties while you’re traveling
Featured Articles 11 March 2021 09:01 970
Frankfurt airport still impacted by major passenger decline
Aviation 11 March 2021 08:59 1588
Gulf Air to step up its retailing capabilities with IATA NDC Level 4 certification
Aviation 11 March 2021 08:53 1128
Opportunities of modern online casinos are they really profitable
Featured Articles 11 March 2021 08:50 846
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announces The Kimpton Goodland Hotel – Fort Lauderdale Beach
Hotels & Lodging 11 March 2021 08:49 1513
Holland America Line extends cruise pause to include Europe departures through June 2021
Cruises 11 March 2021 08:41 967
Online casino as the most popular resource for modern gamblers
Featured Articles 11 March 2021 08:40 725
CIIC expands tourism portfolio with Kind Traveler
Technology 11 March 2021 08:38 1190
VDA’S GRMS installed in the ME Dubai Opus by Zaha Hadid
Hotels & Lodging 11 March 2021 08:32 1149
Electric bike: Top six reasons to choose
Featured Articles 11 March 2021 08:28 870
Soneva partners with Alexa Private Cruises to curate unparalleled sand-and-sea experiences
Cruises 11 March 2021 08:27 1067
Ryanair launches COVID-19 Certificate Wallet
Aviation 11 March 2021 08:20 1050
Capptions: The secret behind workers easy time
Featured Articles 11 March 2021 08:19 857
RateTiger becomes the first hotel technology platform to integrate Agoda Promotions API
Technology 11 March 2021 08:15 1626
Hilton Hotels in Prague have launched hybrid events by organizing a showcase for their clients across the globe
Hotels & Lodging 11 March 2021 08:13 1011
Increase free Instagram likes and followers with sophisticated tool – GetInsta
Featured Articles 11 March 2021 08:11 834