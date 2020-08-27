HedoWeedo, Jamaica’s first resort-based medicinal dispensary, opens in Negril

NEGRIL, JAMAICA - Hedonism II, a pioneer in Jamaica’s hospitality industry, is thrilled to welcome HedoWeedo, the island’s first resort-based medicinal dispensary. Independently owned and operated, HedoWeedo, is located within Hedonism II, but not part of the all-inclusive experience.
HedoWeedo clients, which may include but is not limited to Hedonism II resort guests, will enjoy a unique, world-class dispensary experience that far exceeds the expectations of novice and experienced medicinal cannabis users alike. Its mission is to promote the wellbeing of its customers by providing expert, personalized service, while offering a safe and comfortable environment to enjoy top quality Jamaican cannabis.
Curated by the longest running dispensary on Denver’s famous Green Mile, HedoWeedo specializes in high-end craft cannabis with products ranging from joints to flowers to oils, all locally cultivated by licensed farmers. Operating under and in compliance with Jamaica’s cannabis laws, a medical card is required to buy. Guests may obtain a card through the on-site doctor, a registered physician in Jamaica, or bring one from their home country. Persons may only possess up to 2 oz. at a time and purchases will be tracked by a POS system, down to the 0.01 of a gram.
The dispensary is open daily from 11am-11pm and is cash only. While smoking is permitted in designed areas throughout the resort, all rooms and suites will remain non-smoking. A HedoWeedo Therapeutic Spa is also in the works and will debut in the coming months offering cannabis-based massage treatments.