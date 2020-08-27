 HedoWeedo, Jamaica’s first resort-based medicinal dispensary, opens in Negril | TravelDailyNews International
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Greece & Cyprus
New Articles
Organizations
WTTC’s ground-breaking ‘Safe Travels’ stamp reaches its 250th destination
Technology
Amadeus and Microsoft form strategic partnership to drive future innovation in travel
Business Travel
Forecast predicts some business travel recovery in Canada in 2021
Articles
Maximizing airport revenues in the era of smart data technology and experience personalization
Meetings & Events
Travel Tech announces First 2021 Virtual Conference: Travel Tech USA & Canada, from March 8-12, 2021
Fairs & Exhibitions
Hosted buyers ‘excited’ to attend fully virtual WTM Africa 2021
Meetings & Events
Africa business events industry set for its first and 2021 hybrid Africa MICE Masterclass 2021
Statistics & Trends
Tourists see a 200% increase in spend in these global destinations during 2020
Fairs & Exhibitions
FiturNext 2021 announces its programme, focusing on promoting the role of women in the tourism industry
New Appointments
Bill Cavendish joins Accelya Global Business Development Team
Hotels & Lodging
Hilton Grand Vacations opens its first timeshare resort in Mexico
Articles
How post Brexit business travel will change the insurance sector
Aviation
FCM takes strategic steps to transform its business for future growth
Hotels & Lodging
Thompson San Antonio opened, ushering in a contemporary new vision to a dynamic Texas destination
Hotels & Lodging
Marriott International introduces The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Hotels & Lodging
The View, A new hospitality experience in Mykonos by Aria Hotels
New Appointments
New Air Lingus Chief Executive
Hotels & Lodging
New Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels invite travelers to discover the vibrancy of Downtown Tampa
Aviation
Munich Airport working towards climate neutrality Consistent climate action strategy
Hotels & Lodging
The iconic Porto Carras Grand Resort opens in 2021
Special Features
Will the private travel boom continue? Air Partner shares 2021 industry predictions
Aviation
LATAM and Delta Air Lines receive final approval in Brazil for Joint Venture agreement

Resorts

HedoWeedo, Jamaica’s first resort-based medicinal dispensary, opens in Negril

Tatiana Rokou / 27 Aug 2020 09:41 7273
0
SHARES
00

High-end cannabis makes its way to Jamaica’s west coast.

NEGRIL, JAMAICA - Hedonism II, a pioneer in Jamaica’s hospitality industry, is thrilled to welcome HedoWeedo, the island’s first resort-based medicinal dispensary. Independently owned and operated, HedoWeedo, is located within Hedonism II, but not part of the all-inclusive experience.

HedoWeedo clients, which may include but is not limited to Hedonism II resort guests, will enjoy a unique, world-class dispensary experience that far exceeds the expectations of novice and experienced medicinal cannabis users alike. Its mission is to promote the wellbeing of its customers by providing expert, personalized service, while offering a safe and comfortable environment to enjoy top quality Jamaican cannabis.

Curated by the longest running dispensary on Denver’s famous Green Mile, HedoWeedo specializes in high-end craft cannabis with products ranging from joints to flowers to oils, all locally cultivated by licensed farmers. Operating under and in compliance with Jamaica’s cannabis laws, a medical card is required to buy. Guests may obtain a card through the on-site doctor, a registered physician in Jamaica, or bring one from their home country. Persons may only possess up to 2 oz. at a time and purchases will be tracked by a POS system, down to the 0.01 of a gram.

The dispensary is open daily from 11am-11pm and is cash only. While smoking is permitted in designed areas throughout the resort, all rooms and suites will remain non-smoking. A HedoWeedo Therapeutic Spa is also in the works and will debut in the coming months offering cannabis-based massage treatments.

Tags:
Hedonism IIHedoWeedo
About the author
Tatiana Rokou
News Editor
Tatiana is the news co-ordinator for TravelDailyNews Media Network (traveldailynews.gr, traveldailynews.com and traveldailynews.asia). Her role includes to monitor the hundrends of news sources of TravelDailyNews Media Network and skim the most important according to our strategy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication & Mass Media from Panteion University of Political & Social Studies of Athens and she has been editor and editor-in-chief in various economic magazines and newspapers.
6 Days News
WTTC’s ground-breaking ‘Safe Travels’ stamp reaches its 250th destination
Organizations 01 March 2021 10:03 485
Amadeus and Microsoft form strategic partnership to drive future innovation in travel
Technology 01 March 2021 09:57 334
Forecast predicts some business travel recovery in Canada in 2021
Business Travel 01 March 2021 09:52 399
Maximizing airport revenues in the era of smart data technology and experience personalization
Articles 01 March 2021 09:45 300
Travel Tech announces First 2021 Virtual Conference: Travel Tech USA & Canada, from March 8-12, 2021
Meetings & Events 01 March 2021 09:39 460
Hosted buyers ‘excited’ to attend fully virtual WTM Africa 2021
Fairs & Exhibitions 01 March 2021 09:33 322
Africa business events industry set for its first and 2021 hybrid Africa MICE Masterclass 2021
Meetings & Events 01 March 2021 09:28 445
Tourists see a 200% increase in spend in these global destinations during 2020
Statistics & Trends 01 March 2021 09:15 510
FiturNext 2021 announces its programme, focusing on promoting the role of women in the tourism industry
Fairs & Exhibitions 01 March 2021 09:12 396
Bill Cavendish joins Accelya Global Business Development Team
New Appointments 01 March 2021 09:07 433
Hilton Grand Vacations opens its first timeshare resort in Mexico
Hotels & Lodging 01 March 2021 08:58 409
How post Brexit business travel will change the insurance sector
Articles 01 March 2021 08:54 257
FCM takes strategic steps to transform its business for future growth
Aviation 01 March 2021 08:49 486
Thompson San Antonio opened, ushering in a contemporary new vision to a dynamic Texas destination
Hotels & Lodging 01 March 2021 08:43 427
Marriott International introduces The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Hotels & Lodging 01 March 2021 08:36 502
The View, A new hospitality experience in Mykonos by Aria Hotels
Hotels & Lodging 01 March 2021 08:34 396
New Air Lingus Chief Executive
New Appointments 01 March 2021 08:30 508
New Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels invite travelers to discover the vibrancy of Downtown Tampa
Hotels & Lodging 01 March 2021 08:24 404
Munich Airport working towards climate neutrality Consistent climate action strategy
Aviation 01 March 2021 08:20 463
The iconic Porto Carras Grand Resort opens in 2021
Hotels & Lodging 01 March 2021 08:16 426
Will the private travel boom continue? Air Partner shares 2021 industry predictions
Special Features 01 March 2021 08:10 380
LATAM and Delta Air Lines receive final approval in Brazil for Joint Venture agreement
Aviation 01 March 2021 08:03 701
At year-end 2020, Europe’s hotel construction pipeline stands at 1,905 projects/307,093 rooms
Hotels & Lodging 26 February 2021 10:12 1780
Radixx and Air Moldova sign multi-year agreement to increase sales and enhance customer experience
Aviation 26 February 2021 10:05 1654
Cofton Holidays sees 182% increase in online bookings as Covid-19 roadmap is revealed
Statistics & Trends 26 February 2021 10:01 1486
Everything the LGBT+ travel market has to offer at ITB Berlin NOW
Special Interest Travel 26 February 2021 09:57 1552
London's most scenic view revealed, based on TripAdvisor reviews
Statistics & Trends 26 February 2021 09:38 1541
Generali Global Assistance to offer travel insurance for campers through RoverPass
Special Interest Travel 26 February 2021 09:27 1398
Alternative Airlines adapts to COVID-19 challenges and posts revenue of £9.4m in 2020
Aviation 26 February 2021 09:21 2391
IGLTA becomes a Partner of Copenhagen 2021 to support WorldPride and EuroGames
Special Interest Travel 26 February 2021 09:18 1547
Blair Estate awarded Green Tourism Silver status
In Brief 26 February 2021 09:13 930
As EU air passenger traffic continues to tumble, the impact of blanket travel restrictions is laid bare
Aviation 26 February 2021 09:06 1654
Meeting and event planners have no reservations about new virtual tour service
MICE Industry 26 February 2021 09:01 1523
LoungeUp launches a mobile key to allow guests to open their hotel room with their smartphone
Hotels & Lodging 26 February 2021 08:55 1551
The 'Fusion Trip' trend: City and nature getaways
Statistics & Trends 26 February 2021 08:50 1199
Holland America Line extends cruise pause to include all departures sailing to or from a Canadian port in 2021
Cruises 26 February 2021 08:46 1106
Five new design-led homes join Greece’s White Key Villas
Hotels & Lodging 26 February 2021 08:41 1103
Electra America and AKA team up to launch $500m. opportunities hotel investerment fund
Hotels & Lodging 26 February 2021 08:37 969
Embraer’s Phenom 300 becomes world’s best-selling light jet and most delivered Twinjet in 2020
Aviation 26 February 2021 08:31 1219
Benchmark announces the appointment of Chris Steffich as General Manager for the David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago
New Appointments 26 February 2021 08:26 1259
How to plan a dream vacation to the Great Smoky Mountains?
Featured Articles 26 February 2021 08:20 779
Hotelbeds signs preferred partnership with House of Travel to increase distribution reach in the Pacific
Hotels & Lodging 26 February 2021 08:18 1126
188 million Americans open to COVID-19 vaccine passport if required for travel despite privacy concerns
Statistics & Trends 26 February 2021 08:11 1173
How the pandemic changed travel
Featured Articles 26 February 2021 08:09 787
GlobalStar Travel Management and OneWurld, announce strategic global partnership
Technology 26 February 2021 08:00 1502
Europe’s travel & tourism sector calls on EU governments to chart restart plan in time for summer
Associations 25 February 2021 10:00 1977
FITUR to be the first major safe international mobility experience
Fairs & Exhibitions 25 February 2021 09:53 1155
Michael Friisdahl proposed as new Board member of SAS AB
New Appointments 25 February 2021 09:48 1306
Co-ordinated COVID-19 measures needed to save jobs and upcoming summer season, say European aviation and tourism stakeholders
Organizations 25 February 2021 09:45 1149
How do travel managers view corporate booking technology?
Statistics & Trends 25 February 2021 09:39 1240
ITB Berlin NOW: New strategies for international medical tourism and ideas for wellness tourism
Fairs & Exhibitions 25 February 2021 09:35 1552
Chatham Lodging Trust announces Fourth Quarter 2020 results
Hotels & Lodging 25 February 2021 09:29 866
Best of UK tourism on virtual show at VisitBritain’s global trade event ‘ExploreGB’
Meetings & Events 25 February 2021 09:24 1181
COVID-19 cash burn continues – Urgent preparations for restart
Aviation 25 February 2021 09:20 1480
The world’s most Instagrammed art museums, revealed
Statistics & Trends 25 February 2021 09:16 1299
Staycation destinations Britons are itching to escape to after lockdown
Statistics & Trends 25 February 2021 09:10 988
First I Meet Hotel event of 2021 to focus on UK hospitality post-Brexit and Covid February 25th
Meetings & Events 25 February 2021 09:06 1181
The Rimini Palacongressi will host the IUFoST World Food Congress 2024
Event Venues 25 February 2021 09:00 1426
Environmental sustainability must be a key long-term focus for cruise operators, says GlobalData
Cruises 25 February 2021 08:56 1061
New members, new destinations and 15 anticipated new hotel openings in 2021 from SLH
Hotels & Lodging 25 February 2021 08:52 980
The Grady Hotel to open its doors this Spring
Hotels & Lodging 25 February 2021 08:44 983
Explorient expands service to South America
Tour Operators 25 February 2021 08:42 1101
RateTiger wins strong recommendation from Warwick Doha
Hotels & Lodging 25 February 2021 08:38 959
Announcing ‘Vessul’: A unique logistics service to help keep the lights switched on abnd the world moving
Business Travel 25 February 2021 08:33 917
Oetker Collection partners with Reuben Brothers to open first Italian Masterpiece Hotel
Hotels & Lodging 25 February 2021 08:25 1040
The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation announces $20m. endowment at Howard University
Hotels & Lodging 25 February 2021 08:23 849
Maggie Hsu joins the Global Wellness Summit Advisory Board
New Appointments 25 February 2021 08:18 907
Bartech's customized line of in-room POS solutions help hoteliers maximize revenue
Hotels & Lodging 25 February 2021 08:13 792
Top destinations for UK travellers following PM announcement
Statistics & Trends 24 February 2021 09:56 1355
Gulf Air reveals Singapore as new destination in Q2 2021
Aviation 24 February 2021 09:51 1324
Travelport rebrands and reveals striking new identity
Technology 24 February 2021 09:46 1147
STR: Canada hotel performance for January 2021
Statistics & Trends 24 February 2021 09:40 881
Business events of the future: multi-sensory, authentic and experiential
MICE Industry 24 February 2021 09:37 1263
Quality Inn Southaven caters to guest demands for access to personalized streamed content with BeyondTV GuestCast
Hotels & Lodging 24 February 2021 09:34 1006
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Hotels & Lodging 24 February 2021 09:21 965
LATAM reinforces, updates its safety, hygiene strategy for safer travels
In Brief 24 February 2021 09:13 998
Thompson Hollywood announces ley leadership appointments
New Appointments 24 February 2021 09:10 793
31% of rewards cardholders didn’t redeem any points, miles or stays in 2020
Statistics & Trends 24 February 2021 09:05 908
Why visiting a new country is a great idea
Featured Articles 24 February 2021 09:03 727
Wyndham launches La Quinta brand in the Middle East with new hotel in historic area of Dubai
Hotels & Lodging 24 February 2021 09:00 977
SITA’s Air Transport IT Insights reveals a sharper focus on safety, automation, and efficiency
Statistics & Trends 24 February 2021 08:49 1621
The current pandemic crisis and the role of the industry associations
Articles 24 February 2021 08:45 1064
KLM takes delivery of their first Embraer E2
Aviation 24 February 2021 08:42 1216
During the Vene 21 Bat online event, boat companies were activated
Fairs & Exhibitions 24 February 2021 08:38 891
Expedia Cruises develops new suite of tools to support cruise partners during recovery
Cruises 24 February 2021 08:32 873
Got injured during an overseas trip? Here's what you should do right away
Featured Articles 24 February 2021 08:27 704
HVMG assumes management of The Nautilus Inn in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Hotels & Lodging 24 February 2021 08:25 790
Davidson Hospitality Group grows corporate team and appoints two leadership positions
New Appointments 24 February 2021 08:18 826
Excellent tips for people who want to sleep soundly while traveling
Featured Articles 24 February 2021 08:13 673
Marriott International appoints Anthony Capuano as new CEO and Stephanie Linnartz as President
New Appointments 24 February 2021 08:11 1440
IATA’s digital Covid Travel Pass could spark meaningful recovery of international travel, says GlobalData
Aviation 24 February 2021 08:05 1047
ICAO and WCO issue joint calls on vaccine supply chain priorities, new customs and security guidelines
Organizations 23 February 2021 10:03 1486
Azores Airlines and SATA Air Açores add Comply365’s ProAuthor for end-to-end content authoring and distribution
Aviation 23 February 2021 09:54 1657
Low-cost airlines will lead post-COVID recovery, says GlobalData
Aviation 23 February 2021 09:50 2028
BitLux reports more than 50% of charter flights booked using cryptocurrencies during 2021
Aviation 23 February 2021 09:46 1256
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra - The inside story
Featured Articles 23 February 2021 09:44 746
Resumption of flights and re-opening of airports in Cyprus
Organizations 23 February 2021 09:42 2721
ITB Berlin NOW: Technology is accelerating the travel industry’s recovery
Fairs & Exhibitions 23 February 2021 09:29 1256
Six ways to boost your summer holiday fun trip this year
Featured Articles 23 February 2021 09:27 655
Beta-Start: the acceleration program wraps up with 17 startups ready to support tourism’s recovery
Organizations 23 February 2021 09:20 1090
Maldives tops Instagram tourist table
Statistics & Trends 23 February 2021 09:16 1872
How to prepare for your ultimate casino experience in Sweden
Featured Articles 23 February 2021 09:14 861
Kids set to discover joy of UK holidays, says John Fowler Holidays
Statistics & Trends 23 February 2021 09:13 1009
Airlines’ refusal to refund travel companies and their customers has to stop
Associations 23 February 2021 09:08 1667
Want to explore Alaska? Here's how to make it happen
Featured Articles 23 February 2021 09:04 662
Qatar Airways to become the first global airline to offer passengers 100% touch-free ‘Zero-Touch’ in-flight entertainment technology
Aviation 23 February 2021 09:02 2857
Kenya Tourism Board unveils the ‘2021-2022 Magical Kenya Signature Experiences'
Organizations 23 February 2021 08:55 1077
Timeshares: What is it and how it works
Featured Articles 23 February 2021 08:51 694
Hotelier Sebastien Mariette return to Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea as Cluster General Manager
New Appointments 23 February 2021 08:49 789
First Brazilian Praetor 500 delivery
Aviation 23 February 2021 08:45 1288
Things you should bring on every hiking tour
Featured Articles 23 February 2021 08:43 675
Quinta do Lago eco-blueprint shines light to pathafter lockdown
Golf Tourism 23 February 2021 08:41 837
Royal Caribbean Group reports on 2020 results and provides business update
Cruises 23 February 2021 08:36 1095
Nine best places in Australia for making memories
Featured Articles 23 February 2021 08:34 882
hihotels by Hospitality International reveals 2020 award winners
Hotels & Lodging 23 February 2021 08:33 678
Riga Airport expands its Covid-19 testing options
Aviation 23 February 2021 08:27 1322
Three destinations to visit in a late era of Covid
Featured Articles 23 February 2021 08:21 757
Aloft Tulum debuts in Mexico’s bohemian paradise
Hotels & Lodging 23 February 2021 08:19 828
Air bp reaches first milestone in implementing carbon emissions reducing start-stop technology
Aviation 23 February 2021 08:10 972
TPConnects certified as Emirates’ technology partner
Technology 22 February 2021 09:35 1343
JetBlue to launch Newark New Jersey flights to St. Thomas
Aviation 22 February 2021 09:30 1348
British Airways has reached financing agreements that will increase total liquidity by £2.45bn.
Aviation 22 February 2021 09:22 1370
GBTA poll: Vaccine a game-changer for a return to travel
Statistics & Trends 22 February 2021 09:18 1098
IATA’s Chief Economist to retire
Associations 22 February 2021 09:10 1182
Businesses could hold $400K in unused travel tickets
Special Interest Travel 22 February 2021 09:04 1196
The Maldives records over 100,000 tourist arrivals for 2021
Statistics & Trends 22 February 2021 08:59 1165
66% of Americans found vacation planning during pandemic 'stressful'
Statistics & Trends 22 February 2021 08:56 941
ITB Berlin NOW: High demand by international exhibitors for the digital meet-up of the travel industry
Fairs & Exhibitions 22 February 2021 08:50 1074
STR: Tampa hotels posted moderate rate gains on Super Bowl Weekend
Statistics & Trends 22 February 2021 08:46 876
Love Home Swap survey reveals customer satisfaction despite the pandemic
Statistics & Trends 22 February 2021 08:42 867
2021's Best UK Staycations: Cornwall voted No.1
Statistics & Trends 22 February 2021 08:38 821
New business Gordian Travel International launches to manage the complex travel needs of the non-profit community
MICE Industry 22 February 2021 08:33 1248
Few incredible worldwide zip line experiences
Featured Articles 22 February 2021 08:32 628
Micro-Weddings: The future trend in the Mexican Caribbean
Special Interest Travel 22 February 2021 08:30 1159
MMGY Global announces launch of Travel Intelligence Europe
New Appointments 22 February 2021 08:27 1046
Marriott International reports 4th Quarter 2020 results
Hotels & Lodging 22 February 2021 08:22 1026
Where can I surf in Kona?
Featured Articles 22 February 2021 08:21 638
Suzanne Neufang named Executive Director of GBTA
New Appointments 22 February 2021 08:19 850
Viva Wyndham Resorts announces relaunch of onsite guest activities with enhanced safety, testig protocols
Hotels & Lodging 22 February 2021 08:14 821
APG Network celebrates 30 years since launch
Aviation 22 February 2021 08:11 1132
Extension of the free departing PCR Test Programme at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa
In Brief 22 February 2021 08:07 999
Washington welcomes fifth D.C. area Cambria Hotel
Hotels & Lodging 22 February 2021 08:04 986