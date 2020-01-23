Luxe debuts and award-winning spas elevate Mexican Caribbean wellness scene

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO – A just-announced international luxury wellness center and several award-winning spas are kicking off the new decade in the Mexican Caribbean with a refreshed wellness scene.
Exclusive holistic nutrition and wellness retreat SHA Wellness Clinic will debut its first Mexico location in on-the-rise Playa Mujeres in 2021. The clinic’s SHA method integrates effective natural therapies and highly therapeutic nutrition in an upscale setting with a focus on preventative medicine, genetics and anti-aging. Located in the midst of Mexican Caribbean flora, this expansive new location will seamlessly imbue native greenery throughout its design by renowned Mexican architects Sordo Madaleno and Alejandro Escudero. Mostly natural, local and organic materials will comprise the structure including marble, Mexican ceramics, wickers and indigenous fabrics.
“Wellness practices are embedded in Mexican Caribbean culture throughout our storied history. Showing travelers these traditions through a contemporary lens has created some of the best spas in the world,” said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of Quintana Roo Tourism Board.
Already renowned for wellness traditions rooted in Mayan origins, the Mexican Caribbean is expanding its wellness profile with a stream of distinct experiences at award-winning hotel spas across the region. At NIZUC Resort & Spa, NIZUC Spa by ESPA marks another debut from an international wellness firm, U.K. company ESPA. Located on what was once sacred Mayan land, NIZUC Spa blends ancient Mayan techniques with exclusive ESPA products in stunning 30,000 square-foot facilities. Each treatment begins with a complimentary NIZUC Thermal Experience, the spa’s signature guided hydrotherapy circuit which takes guests through varying warm and cool temperatures and hydro-massage.
Boasting 21 one-of-a-kind natural rock cave spa cabins in lush jungle, Muluk Spa at Hotel Xcaret uniquely surrounds guests in the region’s striking natural environment. The spa is named after one of the water signs of the Mayan calendar, carrying the water theme throughout its treatments inspired by ancient cultures from around the world. Similarly enveloping visitors in Mexican Caribbean atmosphere is Elixir Spa at Rancho Encantado in buzzy Bacalar, constructed in a thatched hut over Bacalar’s distinctive Lagoon of Seven Colors. Treatments at Elixir Spa may finish with a stroll by the lagoon to immerse guests in one of the destination’s most increasingly popular attractions. In also increasingly popular Holbox, Orquidea Spa at Las Nubes de Holbox is one of the island’s best spas. The spa uses only organic local products or those cultivated onsite in a Ka’anche, a horticultural structure used to grow traditional Mayan herbs including mint, aloe and tobacco. Standout treatments include the Mystic Ritual with jade, gold and silver. The ritual begins with a copal blessing, just as Mayan warriors would before a battle.
Tulum’s Yaan Healing Sanctuary is an oasis for those seeking total in healing expertise. The barefoot luxury spa features beauty healing, water therapy, crystals and a Hammam among its expansive offerings. Also in Tulum, AZULIK Healing reconnects guests to their body and spirit through native techniques rooted in the elements. The spa features a Beauty Sanctuary that reinterprets beauty through alchemy found in local flora and sacred stones. Meanwhile, new Riviera Maya resort Palmaia, the House of AIA is redefining all-inclusive luxury with plant-based cuisine and sustainable principles that promote natural living. The holistic property touts interesting features including vegan suites, an in-house shaman, and sound healing. Palmaia aims to become one of the world’s first carbon-neutral properties by 2021.