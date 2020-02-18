STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel construction up 26.9% in January

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE - STR’s hotel pipeline data for the Caribbean/Mexico region showed 152 projects accounting for 31,787 rooms in construction as of the end of January 2020. This represented a 26.9% year-over-year jump in the number of rooms in the final phase of the development pipeline.
A majority of the region’s rooms in construction are in the upper-tier segments. Of the three, upscale projects represented the largest percentage increase (+70.1%) in activity year over year.
1. Upscale: 7,048 rooms
2. Luxury: 6,958 rooms
3. Upper Upscale: 6,606 rooms
Four countries in the region reported more than 1,000 rooms under construction. Mexico led with 16,699 rooms, which represented 4.0% of the country’s existing supply, followed by the Dominican Republic (6,356 rooms, 8.4% of existing supply).
1. Mexico: 16,699 rooms (4.0%)
2. Dominican Republic: 6,356 rooms (8.4%)
3. Cuba: 1,616 rooms (2.5%)
4. Jamaica: 1,425 rooms (5.6%)