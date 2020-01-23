 Wings Travel Management appoints SVP – Global Business Development | TravelDailyNews International
New appointments

Wings Travel Management appoints SVP – Global Business Development

Tatiana Rokou / 23 Jan 2020 10:01 5002
0
SHARES
00

Chris Martin’s extensive experience of the oil & gas, marine and corporate industries, coupled with his deep understanding of Wing’s wider value proposition and processes as a TMC operating truly globally off the same technology platform, have largely contributed to the growing success of the company’s multi-national business strategy.

Wings Travel Management has appointed Chris Martin to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President – Global Business Development. Martin joined the company in 2017 as Vice President Business Development for the Americas based at Wing’s US regional headquarters in Houston Texas. During this time he has played an integral, active and strategic role in the successful award of a number of regional and global client contracts. The contractual value of these wins totals an impressive US$ 200 million.

Prior to joining Wings, Martin’s career spanned over 20 years in senior sales management roles within the travel management industry, latterly as Director of Sales for ATPI in Houston.

The new role reflects Wings’ continued worldwide growth and focus on strengthening its brand position in the market as the leading global independent travel management company for clients in the corporate, energy and marine sectors. Recent expansion includes the acquisition of the corporate and energy travel business of Louisiana-based Associated Travel and new operations in Egypt and Cyprus last year.

Chris Martin’s extensive experience of the oil & gas, marine and corporate industries, coupled with his deep understanding of Wing’s wider value proposition and processes as a TMC operating truly globally off the same technology platform, have largely contributed to the growing success of the company’s multi-national business strategy. In his new role, Martin’s remit is to lead the global sales function and specifically to identify growth opportunities and develop global strategic partnerships with clients. He will continue to be based in Houston and report into Frank Palapies, Chief Commercial Officer.
   
I am delighted that Chris has taken up this role – during his time with Wings Travel Management he has made his mark; his proven experience, passion  and determination in identifying and developing strategic global partnerships places him as the perfect candidate for this role” commented Frank Palapies, Chief Commercial Officer for Wings Travel Management.

Chris Martin stated: “I am excited and energised to be given this opportunity. It’s a pivotal moment in Wings’ history - and my career - with unprecedented growth and success. Wings offers the perfect formula for its clients and there are so many more opportunities opening up for us in the coming months and year. This is an exciting time for this dynamic global organisation and I’m delighted to help shape that success.”

Tags:
Wings Travel Management
About the author
Tatiana Rokou
News Editor
Tatiana is the news co-ordinator for TravelDailyNews Media Network (traveldailynews.gr, traveldailynews.com and traveldailynews.asia). Her role includes to monitor the hundrends of news sources of TravelDailyNews Media Network and skim the most important according to our strategy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication & Mass Media from Panteion University of Political & Social Studies of Athens and she has been editor and editor-in-chief in various economic magazines and newspapers.
