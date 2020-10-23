 Enterprise Rent-A-Car opens in Aruba and Panama, expands in Brazil | TravelDailyNews International
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Greece & Cyprus
New Articles
Featured Articles
Top tips to choose the perfect photography equipment for hikers
Organizations
Opening of WTTC’s Global Summit hears praise for private sector’s united approach to building recovery
Statistics & Trends
STR: Canada hotel performance for March 2021
In Brief
Expert RA assigns Aeroflot a rating of ruAA-, outlook Stable
Fairs & Exhibitions
IFEMA Madrid receives the ICTE Safe Tourism Certified seal
Statistics & Trends
New survey highlights consumers continued concerns over how travel companies sanitize
Featured Articles
Eight most amazing hidden gems in Birmingham that should be on every travellers' wish list
MICE Industry
Africa Travel Week 2021 to host Connect in the City Live event in September
Organizations
Health safety diligence and vaccines key to Caribbean’s tourism recovery
Featured Articles
Why Tel Aviv is the best holiday destination post pandemic?
Hotels & Lodging
Regenerative Travel launches The Impact Awards 2021
Hotels & Lodging
Mexico resorts tap Nuvola to enhance guest experiences
Featured Articles
Can tech help bolster a struggling travel industry?
Hotels & Lodging
AC Hotel Columbus Downtown announces June opening
Hotels & Lodging
Castell Project and She Has A Deal announce joint venture to build Fortuna’s Table
Featured Articles
Why you should travel alone
Hotels & Lodging
Guatemala’s Villa Bokéh celebrates culture, craftsmanship and conviviality
Cruises
Third generation, Greekl-owned Variety Cruises voyages into 2021
Featured Articles
Seven useful tips for traveling to Australia
Hotels & Lodging
Six Senses shows regenerative impacts from 2020
Ground Transportation
Aeronology rolls out rail tickets to the world
Featured Articles
Plan the perfect family vacation in five simple steps
Hotels & Lodging
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa crowned ‘Best Luxury Hideaway Resort’ in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Technology
Vindow and GeoSure announce partnership
Featured Articles
Planning your honeymoon trip? Five tips to make it perfect
Aviation
Retail stores set to reopen at Aberdeen International Airport
Hotels & Lodging
Hotelbeds partners with IATA to deliver attractive new hotel benefits for IATA / IATAN ID Card holders
Featured Articles
Five things to remember when traveling with a child
Hotels & Lodging
Posadas announces ‘Meaningful Travel’ program
Organizations
Millennials in Travel relaunches its FAM program for Membership
Featured Articles
Three tips to find cheap parking at SeaTac Airport
Aviation
Ethiopian becomes the first African airline to trial IATA Travel Pass
Sustainable Tourism
Animal Protection groups outraged as Mauritius government gives permission for capture of wild monkeys
Featured Articles
Useful tips to choose a good paddle board

Car rentals

Enterprise Rent-A-Car opens in Aruba and Panama, expands in Brazil

Vicky Karantzavelou / 23 Oct 2020 08:17 2000
0
SHARES
00

Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club Loyalty Programs offered across these popular destinations.

ST. LOUIS – Enterprise Holdings announced that its flagship Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand has opened its first locations in Aruba and Panama, as well as 25 additional branches in Brazil. The new locations – which are already taking reservations – join the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in all three countries. Enterprise Holdings owns all three brands.

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car branch in Panama is located in Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport – one of the busiest airports in Central America and a key destination for many business travelers. In Aruba, one of the top destinations for leisure travelers from the United States, the new location is at Queen Beatrix International Airport in Oranjestad.

The new branches in Brazil increase Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s presence in the country to 77 locations. The brand has grown rapidly in Brazil, South America’s largest market; all of these locations have opened since its Brazilian launch in 2019.

The openings are all part of the company’s ongoing expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean. Enterprise Rent-A-Car made its debut in the Caribbean in 2014 and expanded into Latin America shortly thereafter.

Customers traveling to Aruba and Panama can enjoy more perks and rewards with the expansion of two loyalty programs: Enterprise Plus through the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, and the award-winning Emerald Club through the National Car Rental brand.

“Aruba, Panama and Brazil are integral to our continued global growth, as we seek to serve business and leisure travelers alike wherever they are in the world,” said Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings. “As these destinations reopen for international flights, we’re dedicated to providing our customers a rental process that is safe, convenient and strengthened by our world-class customer service. And, as customers begin to travel again, increasing the availability of Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club is one more way to thank them for their business.”

Tags:
Enterprise Holdings
About the author
Vicky Karantzavelou
Co-Founder & Chief Editor
Vicky is the co-founder of TravelDailyNews Media Network where she is the Editor-in Chief. She is also responsible for the daily operation and the financial policy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Tourism Business Administration from the Technical University of Athens and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Wales. She has many years of both academic and industrial experience within the travel industry. She has written/edited numerous articles in various tourism magazines.
6 Days News
Top tips to choose the perfect photography equipment for hikers
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 09:27 320
Opening of WTTC’s Global Summit hears praise for private sector’s united approach to building recovery
Organizations 27 April 2021 09:20 872
STR: Canada hotel performance for March 2021
Statistics & Trends 27 April 2021 09:15 638
Expert RA assigns Aeroflot a rating of ruAA-, outlook Stable
In Brief 27 April 2021 09:12 436
IFEMA Madrid receives the ICTE Safe Tourism Certified seal
Fairs & Exhibitions 27 April 2021 09:09 635
New survey highlights consumers continued concerns over how travel companies sanitize
Statistics & Trends 27 April 2021 09:03 617
Eight most amazing hidden gems in Birmingham that should be on every travellers' wish list
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 09:02 300
Africa Travel Week 2021 to host Connect in the City Live event in September
MICE Industry 27 April 2021 09:01 670
Health safety diligence and vaccines key to Caribbean’s tourism recovery
Organizations 27 April 2021 08:57 725
Why Tel Aviv is the best holiday destination post pandemic?
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:55 296
Regenerative Travel launches The Impact Awards 2021
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:54 742
Mexico resorts tap Nuvola to enhance guest experiences
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:48 570
Can tech help bolster a struggling travel industry?
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:47 427
AC Hotel Columbus Downtown announces June opening
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:46 656
Castell Project and She Has A Deal announce joint venture to build Fortuna’s Table
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:43 626
Why you should travel alone
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:38 345
Guatemala’s Villa Bokéh celebrates culture, craftsmanship and conviviality
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:37 717
Third generation, Greekl-owned Variety Cruises voyages into 2021
Cruises 27 April 2021 08:34 664
Seven useful tips for traveling to Australia
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:29 399
Six Senses shows regenerative impacts from 2020
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:28 698
Aeronology rolls out rail tickets to the world
Ground Transportation 27 April 2021 08:25 559
Plan the perfect family vacation in five simple steps
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:23 332
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa crowned ‘Best Luxury Hideaway Resort’ in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:22 782
Vindow and GeoSure announce partnership
Technology 27 April 2021 08:14 593
Planning your honeymoon trip? Five tips to make it perfect
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:11 448
Retail stores set to reopen at Aberdeen International Airport
Aviation 27 April 2021 08:10 550
Hotelbeds partners with IATA to deliver attractive new hotel benefits for IATA / IATAN ID Card holders
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:06 648
Five things to remember when traveling with a child
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:02 342
Posadas announces ‘Meaningful Travel’ program
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:01 489
Millennials in Travel relaunches its FAM program for Membership
Organizations 27 April 2021 07:59 519
Three tips to find cheap parking at SeaTac Airport
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 07:54 405
Ethiopian becomes the first African airline to trial IATA Travel Pass
Aviation 27 April 2021 07:53 801
Animal Protection groups outraged as Mauritius government gives permission for capture of wild monkeys
Sustainable Tourism 27 April 2021 07:49 685
Useful tips to choose a good paddle board
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 07:47 276
Holidays to popular destinations up as much as 91% due to Covid testing requirements
Statistics & Trends 26 April 2021 10:00 1191
UNWTO and IATA collaborate on Destination Tracker to restore confidence in travel
Aviation 26 April 2021 09:50 683
AFRAA and ACI Africa sign MoU for mutual support to the air transport industry in Africa
Associations 26 April 2021 09:46 670
WTTC’s Annual Global Summit to be the world's first face-to-face post-pandemic global travel event
Meetings & Events 26 April 2021 09:41 906
Atlanta boutique hotel Bellyard opens reservations for June 2021
In Brief 26 April 2021 09:35 497
International arrivals to South America fell by 48% in 2020, according to GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 26 April 2021 09:28 736
FITUR presents its LIVEConnect platform, the largest professional network for the tourism industry
Fairs & Exhibitions 26 April 2021 09:26 683
Aeroflot Group announces operating results for March 2021
In Brief 26 April 2021 09:20 454
GBTA supports federal budget measures that promote re-opening borders
Associations 26 April 2021 09:16 605
Cora Cora Maldives appoints Vishen Mootoo as Director of Sales and Marketing
New Appointments 26 April 2021 09:10 856
Investors from the world of travel and finance gather to back AI-powered family travel start-up tripAbrood
Technology 26 April 2021 09:06 1048
Gulf Air carries out first in-house C-Check on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A320neo
Aviation 26 April 2021 09:03 751
Alitalia’s summer 2021 seasonal flights from Rome to 9 Greek islands and from Milan to Rhodes
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:58 789
BCD Travel becomes first global travel management company to join Science Based Targets Initiative
Tour Operators 26 April 2021 08:54 847
Skyscanner ramps up localisation with launch of Arabic language experience
Technology 26 April 2021 08:42 672
Accor: First-quarter 2021 revenue of 361m. euros down 48% like-for-like
Hotels & Lodging 26 April 2021 08:35 1402
The Travel Institute takes TRIPKIT fully online
Technology 26 April 2021 08:27 752
Puerto Rico is encouraging remote workers to work in full color from all corners of the island
MICE Industry 26 April 2021 08:24 713
IAG to power 10 percent of its flights with sustainble aviation fuel by 2030
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:20 678
Ethiopian launches high-end COVID-19 testing lab at its hub
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:16 656
Embraer delivers the first Praetor 500 conversion in Brazil
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:12 754
Reasons why you should wake up early while visiting the beach
Featured Articles 26 April 2021 08:11 379
Finnair will start accepting a COVID-19 vaccination certificate from the first vaccination dose
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:10 678
Palladium Hotel Group to open Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts Resorts in Ibiza on April 30th
Hotels & Lodging 26 April 2021 08:06 753
Sochi was the most popular destination from Domodedovo Airport in March
In Brief 23 April 2021 10:13 1088
Etihad Airways: 2021 Rome ecoFlight highlights
Aviation 23 April 2021 10:09 2237
Airports and airlines issue plea to Europe’s Heads of State
Associations 23 April 2021 10:05 1761
Five key hospitality technology trends powering hotels and short-term rentals
Statistics & Trends 23 April 2021 10:00 1663
Renowned science and health experts share insights and confidence in moving beyond pandemic
Meetings & Events 23 April 2021 09:54 1335
Three helpful tips for the first time traveler
Featured Articles 23 April 2021 09:52 876
ProfitSword implements full suite of business intelligence solutions at Regal Hospitality
Hotels & Lodging 23 April 2021 09:50 1395
ICAO marked Earth Day 2021 with new eco-airport publications
Aviation 23 April 2021 09:47 1263
Fascinating facts about the travel management software
Articles 23 April 2021 09:40 1057
Ryanair launches three UK routes and increased frequencies to Freece for Summer ‘21
Aviation 23 April 2021 09:34 1543
The most popular national parks in Europe
Statistics & Trends 23 April 2021 09:25 1246
Groupize launches attendee app for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events
Technology 23 April 2021 09:20 1160
Viva Wyndham announces reopening of Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach in Freeport, Grand Bahama
In Brief 23 April 2021 09:17 876
AmaWaterways launches reservations for 2023 river cruises following record booking month
Cruises 23 April 2021 09:11 1397
The Eliza Jane appoints Ellen Lemaire as General Manager
New Appointments 23 April 2021 09:05 1137
Eco-friendly camping tips for staycations
Special Features 23 April 2021 09:01 1249
Viator and Booking.com announce new global partnership
Tour Operators 23 April 2021 08:54 1728
Hotelbeds welcomes IHG Hotels & Resorts and Accor to its Green Hotels Programme
Hotels & Lodging 23 April 2021 08:47 1530
These venues make Vegas the home of poker
Featured Articles 23 April 2021 08:45 680
Suha Hospitality boosts online bookings with RateTiger
Hotels & Lodging 23 April 2021 08:42 1076
AKA launches access AKA, a club concept enabling residents to enjoy amenities at its three NYC properties
Hotels & Lodging 23 April 2021 08:39 906
PointCentral and Helm launch e-commerce site for short-term rental managers with less than 25 properties
Hotels & Lodging 23 April 2021 08:35 894
Four travel tips from experienced flyers
Featured Articles 23 April 2021 08:29 851
New luxury meeting and events spaces to debut at Pan Pacific London
Event Venues 23 April 2021 08:27 983
Hyatt House Davis celebrates official opening
Hotels & Lodging 23 April 2021 08:23 958
Travel Check – ‘human curated’ content at the touch of a button
In Brief 23 April 2021 08:20 964
Intrepid Travel releases 2020 Annual Report in line with the highest standards of public transparency
Tour Operators 22 April 2021 09:55 1555
Stonehill strengthens PACE Platform with key appointments
New Appointments 22 April 2021 09:48 1105
“A deepening crisis” as air passenger traffic returns to rock bottom levels and recovery forecasts are downgraded
Aviation 22 April 2021 09:40 1406
Beach hut house prices climb 41% as holidaymakers invest in staycation bricks and mortar
Statistics & Trends 22 April 2021 09:35 1268
Half of Americans are likely to take a Summer vacation and many plan to spend big
Statistics & Trends 22 April 2021 09:29 1368
Which small British towns are the most popular?
Statistics & Trends 22 April 2021 09:23 1326
Study finds travel insurance a necessity now more than ever
Statistics & Trends 22 April 2021 09:15 1327
Visit Maldives launches virtual event management platform
MICE Industry 22 April 2021 09:10 1533
5th Annual VRTECH Startup Award announced
Hotels & Lodging 22 April 2021 09:03 1166
IMEX launches new digital platform focused on connections, community and purposeful business recovery
Fairs & Exhibitions 22 April 2021 08:56 1489
EDF, RMI and major companies launch alliance to drive aviation decarbonization
Associations 22 April 2021 08:50 1247
Historic iconic Seychelles Resort welcomes back guests with a fresh new look
In Brief 22 April 2021 08:45 1016
Party package holidays may suffer in post-pandemic travel as young generations turn to adventure holidays
Statistics & Trends 22 April 2021 08:39 1413
Etihad Airways starts IATA Pass trial on flights from Abu Dhabi to North America
Aviation 22 April 2021 08:30 1724
How can businesses balance the bottom line with environmental responsibility when planning their post pandemic business travel?
Articles 22 April 2021 08:25 2051
Travel Curious unveils new brand as it prepares for Series A Funding
Attractions 22 April 2021 08:21 1192
JetBlue appoints Discover the World to drive sales in the UK for first transatlantic flights
Aviation 22 April 2021 08:14 1030
Smartwings to operate flights from 6 airports in Poland to 28 destinations in the summer season
Aviation 22 April 2021 08:10 1384
SiteMinder enables digital transformation of Ona Hotels
Hotels & Lodging 22 April 2021 08:00 1185
The relationship between casino and tourism in Poland
Featured Articles 22 April 2021 07:58 1043
Joanna Flint appointed Chief Commercial Officer
New Appointments 22 April 2021 07:55 1126
Munich Airport and partners commence operations of Sofia Airport
Aviation 22 April 2021 07:52 1086
A box is not just the box when you have to pack the entire home into it
Featured Articles 22 April 2021 07:49 921
ICAO Council President highlights challenges and path forward for post-pandemic aviation
Organizations 21 April 2021 10:10 1906
Avoya Travel marks the completion of successful first quarter in 2021
Tour Operators 21 April 2021 10:03 1245
Omio and Luggage Pool partner to improve the moving experience
Technology 21 April 2021 09:57 1300
Thiago Castro joins Festive Road to support client acquisition growth
New Appointments 21 April 2021 09:54 1718
Cora Cora Maldives opening in the Raa Atoll on the 1st of october 2021
Hotels & Lodging 21 April 2021 09:50 1576
“Now or Never” for Single European Sky
Aviation 21 April 2021 09:45 1018
Onyx CenterSource expands partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts
Hotels & Lodging 21 April 2021 09:39 1385
Navigating the road to recovery – Capturing road trip and domestic demand in North America
Statistics & Trends 21 April 2021 09:30 876
Dadabhai Travel reaffirms partnership with Sabre to spur growth
MICE Industry 21 April 2021 09:24 1310
Radisson Hotel West Memphis adopts BeyondTV
Hotels & Lodging 21 April 2021 09:19 1107
IATA and Unilabs partner to help passengers manage Covid-19 tests
Aviation 21 April 2021 09:14 1162
What to do if injured in an Uber while on vacation in California?
Featured Articles 21 April 2021 09:11 2124
Start-up airline Flyr partners with ink to adopt future-focused technologies
Aviation 21 April 2021 09:09 1639
Marriott International new appointments for Europe, Middle East & Africa
New Appointments 21 April 2021 09:05 1571
Best beginner mountain bike trails in Southern California
Featured Articles 21 April 2021 09:03 982
Casetta Group’s Casa Cody reopens, debuts revitalization and historic restoration
Hotels & Lodging 21 April 2021 09:01 1062
Flapper and Hotel Mari Mari partner to promote luxury tourism in Chile
Hotels & Lodging 21 April 2021 08:56 1053
The evolution of digital payments in the 21st century
Featured Articles 21 April 2021 08:52 1128
Kontiki Expeditions reveals the first stateroom of the new M/W Kontiki Wayra
Cruises 21 April 2021 08:48 855
APH announces new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at its Gatwick Airport car park
Aviation 21 April 2021 08:44 982
The question of loyalty: How to win a student traveler's heart
Featured Articles 21 April 2021 08:42 875
Hyatt Ziva Resort expected to debut in Riviera Cancun in 2021
Hotels & Lodging 21 April 2021 08:40 829
GlobalData reveals top 10 travel and tourism influencers on Twitter during Q1 2021
Statistics & Trends 21 April 2021 08:35 1014
Medjet and Worth Media release results of luxury travel safety study
Statistics & Trends 21 April 2021 08:31 976
Phonesuite Direct promotes Jamie Prestileo to VP of Sales & Marketing
New Appointments 20 April 2021 09:10 2080
IMG says 71% of U.S. international travelers are planning to travel abroad in 2021
Statistics & Trends 20 April 2021 09:04 2056
Anthony Melchiorri partners with development team reviving the Long Beach Breakers Hotel
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021 09:00 1587
FITUR Festivals & Events previews its programme of activities
Fairs & Exhibitions 20 April 2021 08:53 1557
Video Conferencing Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 impact
MICE Industry 20 April 2021 08:48 1701
IEG: TTG, SIA and SUN 2021 - Confidence is the key word
Fairs & Exhibitions 20 April 2021 08:37 1367
GTM Germany Travel Mart 2021 focuses on recovery of German inbound tourism
Fairs & Exhibitions 20 April 2021 08:33 1541
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis makes its grand debut
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021 08:27 1208
TAG’s global operations upgrade to Travelport+
MICE Industry 20 April 2021 08:25 1656
Savenio restructuring model to support post-COVID success
Tour Operators 20 April 2021 08:22 1160
Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid now open
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021 08:19 1419
SITA slashes passenger processing time at Istanbul Airport with smart low touch solution
Technology 20 April 2021 08:16 1445
Intrepid Travel prioritizes decarbonized tours amid tourism’s recovery
Sustainable Tourism 20 April 2021 08:11 1709
Radisson Hotel Group announces its arrival at Victoria Falls, an UNESCO world heritage site
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021 08:06 1300
Smartwings launches scheduled flights to Nice
Aviation 20 April 2021 08:02 1169
Dalata Hotel Group plc appoints Group Chief Financial Officer
New Appointments 20 April 2021 08:00 1161
In Out Travel and Events Spain joins GlobalStar Travel Management
MICE Industry 20 April 2021 07:56 1379
Step by step guide for getting a summer job overseas
Featured Articles 20 April 2021 07:55 1293
The Seychelles Islands beckons long-term remote workers
Other Organizations 20 April 2021 07:52 1250
World-class wellness resorts open in Qatar
Other Organizations 20 April 2021 07:47 1733
Advantages and disadvantages of electronic money transfer
Featured Articles 20 April 2021 07:45 1476
Cycas Hospitality secures three hotels deals across Europe in 1st quarter of 2021
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021 07:41 1210
Qatar Airways introduces the latest version of Honeywell’s iltraviolet abin disinfection technology on board
Aviation 20 April 2021 07:31 2042