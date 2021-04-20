- Alexander Sapov (GetTransfer.com): There will be a transition from the mass transportation to individual tours
IMG’s Future of Travel Survey collected responses from their U.S. members with past international travel experience (42% of respondents reported 3+ international trips per year). Survey results reveal travel insights such as willingness to travel internationally, importance of safety precautions, and motivating factors to travel again.
20 April 2021
20 April 2021
20 April 2021
Phonesuite Direct promotes Jamie Prestileo to VP of Sales & Marketing
New Appointments 20 April 2021
IMG says 71% of U.S. international travelers are planning to travel abroad in 2021
Statistics & Trends 20 April 2021
Anthony Melchiorri partners with development team reviving the Long Beach Breakers Hotel
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021
FITUR Festivals & Events previews its programme of activities
Fairs & Exhibitions 20 April 2021
Video Conferencing Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 impact
MICE Industry 20 April 2021
IEG: TTG, SIA and SUN 2021 - Confidence is the key word
Fairs & Exhibitions 20 April 2021
GTM Germany Travel Mart 2021 focuses on recovery of German inbound tourism
Fairs & Exhibitions 20 April 2021
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis makes its grand debut
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021
TAG’s global operations upgrade to Travelport+
MICE Industry 20 April 2021
Savenio restructuring model to support post-COVID success
Tour Operators 20 April 2021
Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid now open
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021
SITA slashes passenger processing time at Istanbul Airport with smart low touch solution
Technology 20 April 2021
Intrepid Travel prioritizes decarbonized tours amid tourism’s recovery
Sustainable Tourism 20 April 2021
Radisson Hotel Group announces its arrival at Victoria Falls, an UNESCO world heritage site
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021
Smartwings launches scheduled flights to Nice
Aviation 20 April 2021
Dalata Hotel Group plc appoints Group Chief Financial Officer
New Appointments 20 April 2021
In Out Travel and Events Spain joins GlobalStar Travel Management
MICE Industry 20 April 2021
Step by step guide for getting a summer job overseas
Featured Articles 20 April 2021
The Seychelles Islands beckons long-term remote workers
Other Organizations 20 April 2021
World-class wellness resorts open in Qatar
Other Organizations 20 April 2021
Advantages and disadvantages of electronic money transfer
Featured Articles 20 April 2021
Cycas Hospitality secures three hotels deals across Europe in 1st quarter of 2021
Hotels & Lodging 20 April 2021
Positive signs for the travel sector as hotel & flight searches increases for the first time in 2021
Statistics & Trends 19 April 2021
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport launched the antigenic testing service for the detection of Covid-19
In Brief 19 April 2021
ICAO NACC region updated on latest pandemic priorities
Organizations 19 April 2021
IATA and Eurofins partner to boost travel with testing
Associations 19 April 2021
Outrigger taps top talent in Sales and Marketing and Food and Beverage
New Appointments 19 April 2021
Will the current crisis change corporate travel technology distribution?
Articles 19 April 2021
Super-charged MedallionNet redefining remote working on Princess Cruises MedallionClass ships
Cruises 19 April 2021
March 2021: Passenger traffic remains low at Frankfurt Airport
Aviation 19 April 2021
Looking for a source of inspiration as a student: Five best places to go in 2021
Featured Articles 19 April 2021
Hyatt announces the opening of three hotels under the JdV By Hyatt brand in Sweden
Hotels & Lodging 19 April 2021
CEIR Predict 2021 forecasts where events are going
In Brief 19 April 2021
ITM Community Programme adds further initiatives to support members impacted by Covid-19
Other Organizations 19 April 2021
Ryanair launches its biggest ever Greek Summer schedule with 74 new routes
Aviation 19 April 2021
Seven essential boating safety tips
Featured Articles 19 April 2021
Silversea Cruises unveils details on its long-awaited return to sailing
Cruises 19 April 2021
Sunridge Hotel Group opens a Residence Inn by Marriott in Sedona, Arizona
Hotels & Lodging 19 April 2021
Lengthy UK Border checks put UK restart at risk
In Brief 19 April 2021
Geoffrey Weill appointed PR Counsel to French Affairs
New Appointments 19 April 2021
Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplifying COVID-19 related travel requirements
Aviation 19 April 2021
AIDA Cruises to offer new sailings in Greece from May to October
Cruises 19 April 2021
The vaccine passport debate
Featured Articles 19 April 2021
Cyprus Airways to launch Summer schedule with new routes
Aviation 19 April 2021
ASVA appointment aims to strengthen support to Scotland's visitor attractions sector
New Appointments 19 April 2021
The most unique experiences to be had in the French Riviera
Featured Articles 19 April 2021
Marriott International launches new co-brand credit cards in Mexico with Mastercard and Banorte
Hotels & Lodging 19 April 2021
SWISS to trial IATA Travel Pass app
Aviation 16 April 2021
HomeToGo’s ‘Return of Travel’ study dives into behavior shaping the U.S. Summer travel boom
Statistics & Trends 16 April 2021
Marriott Bonvoy and Uber team up for first of its kind collaboration
Hotels & Lodging 16 April 2021
Tooting High Street site on sale for £12m. with options for hotel or residential development
Hotels & Lodging 16 April 2021
SITE’s Incentive Summit Americas live and in-person in Aspen Snowmass
MICE Industry 16 April 2021
95% of travellers eager to travel abroad as soon as travel bans are removed
Statistics & Trends 16 April 2021
Hotel construction down around the world, except in Europe
Statistics & Trends 16 April 2021
First B2B travel PR consultancy launched
MICE Industry 16 April 2021
WTTC releases major new paper for inclusive and accessible guidelines to aid global Travel & Tourism recovery
Organizations 16 April 2021
Zleep Hotels introduces new summer venture
Hotels & Lodging 16 April 2021
Home-based travel agencies launch new social media and email marketing platforms
Tour Operators 16 April 2021
My Guide Network selects Travelport to expand, personalize content with Travelport+
Technology 16 April 2021
The Kimpton Goodland Hotel - Fort Lauderdale Beach welcomes its first guests
Hotels & Lodging 16 April 2021
Puerto Rico reopens two international airports to accommodate increased travel demand
In Brief 16 April 2021
JetClass appoints APG as GSA across 13 markets
Aviation 16 April 2021
Midas Hospitality to develop first newly built Clayton, Mo. hotel since 1990
Hotels & Lodging 16 April 2021
The key advantages of having a great vacation and staying at a private luxury villa
Featured Articles 16 April 2021
New nonstop Viva Aerobus service between Harlingen and Monterrey (Mexico) begins May 6th
Aviation 16 April 2021
Unemployed hotels and hospitality professionals launch Social Media mentoring platform
Hotels & Lodging 16 April 2021
Guanacaste Province Airport opens new laboratory service for Covid-19 tests
In Brief 16 April 2021
Air Charter Service brings in new management team in France to deliver growth strategy
New Appointments 16 April 2021
Final preparations in place for Arabian Travel Market 2021 in-person event in Dubai
Fairs & Exhibitions 16 April 2021
Seven amazing destinations to visit on a student budget
Featured Articles 16 April 2021
Benchmark announces the appointment of Andy Blair as Director of Finance For Snow King Resort, Jackson, Wyoming
New Appointments 16 April 2021
Hersha Hospitality Management adds 25 hotels
Hotels & Lodging 15 April 2021
Gulf Air operated its first ever transcontinental lower emission flight from Finland to Bahrain
Aviation 15 April 2021
IFEMA MADRID launches its leadership in digital business with a renewed brand
Fairs & Exhibitions 15 April 2021
Introducing beyond green: A purpose-driven hospitality brand dedicated to helping global citizens make travel a force for good
Hotels & Lodging 15 April 2021
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector and the Arab Tourism Organization sign a MoU and Cooperation
Organizations 15 April 2021
ATPI expands international network: four new partners added
MICE Industry 15 April 2021
EDITION announces eight anticipated new hotel openings across the globe by the end of 2022
Hotels & Lodging 15 April 2021
Safely.com and Hostfully partner to help property managers recruit new homeowners
Hotels & Lodging 15 April 2021
ParkVia wins Dortmund Airport business in competitive 4-way tender
In Brief 15 April 2021
EUROCAE Symposium 2021 to take place 28-30 April
Meetings & Events 15 April 2021
GBTA announces new dates for 2021 Convention
Meetings & Events 15 April 2021
Anticipated boom in summer holiday bookings dampened by uncertainty over travel restrictions, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 15 April 2021
Quinta dos Vales to open its first residential wine resort in the Algarve
Hotels & Lodging 15 April 2021
Smartwings resumes flights to St. Petersburg, Russia
Aviation 15 April 2021
Hyatt announces plans for caption by Hyatt Development
Hotels & Lodging 15 April 2021
Landmark CEIR Research releases second Global Virtual Event Trends Report
MICE Industry 15 April 2021
UNWTO, ONCE Foundation and ENAT - Delivering accessible tourism for all
World Tourism Organization 15 April 2021
M3 welcomes Sage Hotel Management to growing customer base
Hotels & Lodging 15 April 2021
Everything you need to know for you first visit to Queanbeyan (Australia)
Featured Articles 15 April 2021
Israel announces plans to open international travel to vaccinated foreigners
Organizations 15 April 2021
AmaWaterways adds second Seven River Journey as waitlist for epic 46-night river cruise grows
Cruises 15 April 2021
Three tips for planning an accessible family holiday
Featured Articles 15 April 2021
RateTiger and IDS Next strengthens partnership to help hotels optimize revenue
Hotels & Lodging 15 April 2021
Ryanair to appeal EU Court rulings on Finnair and SAS state aid
Aviation 14 April 2021
First survey on female travel expenditures by age
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021
Mesa Air Group reports March 2021 operating performance
In Brief 14 April 2021
Revenge Travel Summer 2021 Survey: 68% to travel this Summer; 25% will "Revenge Travel"
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021
How well do we know our own country? The famous world destinations on our doorsteps
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021
Food wastage requires greater attention in travel and tourism post-pandemic, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021
Latest global flight demand trends by Skyscanner
Statistics & Trends 14 April 2021
SME’s plan for a safe return to travelling with Good Travel Management as the company celebrates new client contracts
MICE Industry 14 April 2021
Concepció by Nobis, opening Summer 2021
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021
Titan Travel launches new trade campaign as the high street returns
In Brief 14 April 2021
Gulf Air to transform Falconflyer Programme with IBS Software’s iFly Loyalty
Aviation 14 April 2021
“Madeira. Belongs to all” - Madeira unveils their new brand identity
CVBs 14 April 2021
Houston becomes large hub for Southwest Airlines service
Aviation 14 April 2021
Los Angeles launches initiative to become first sharecare health security VERIFIED destination in US
CVBs 14 April 2021
Small Luxury Hotels of the World introduces new hotels on Ibiza and Venice
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021
Premier Host – Vrbo revamps and powers-up its top-tier partner program
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021
Accor transforms the guest experience
Hotels & Lodging 14 April 2021
CHMWarnick names Marc W. Ellin Managing Director
New Appointments 14 April 2021
Spain’s “Travel Safe” campaign restores travelers’ confidence ahead of Summer
Other Organizations 14 April 2021
Will robot-run hotels become the norm?
Featured Articles 13 April 2021
Delegates at Africa Travel Week hold thousands of meetings over 3 days to unlock Arfrica tourism
Fairs & Exhibitions 13 April 2021
Transformation and solidarity key to post-pandemic recovery, ICAO tells Τourism Crisis Committee
Organizations 13 April 2021
ANIXE Insights: Long-awaited vacations motivate vaccinations, resilient people book trips
Statistics & Trends 13 April 2021
High hopes for holidays as Hays Travel re-opens shops around the UK
Tour Operators 13 April 2021
Online travel businesses tout investments to reboot post COVID 19 impositions get relaxed
Articles 13 April 2021
Japan has the most powerful passport but only in a post-pandemic world
Statistics & Trends 13 April 2021
Seven Instagram tips to generate leads for your hotel business
Featured Articles 13 April 2021
Safe Tourism Program in Türkiye became safer with the vaccination program for tourism employees
Other Organizations 13 April 2021
The launch event of the project SUPMed has been successfully implemented
Sustainable Tourism 13 April 2021
Ottawa Tourism launches Virtually Ottawa
In Brief 13 April 2021
Second lockdown results in 74% revenue decline in Q4-2020 for Aegean
Aviation 13 April 2021
Fairmont Mayakoba announces new leadership appointment
In Brief 13 April 2021
Antwerp Airport is seeing business flights on the rise again and is getting ready for a restart
Aviation 13 April 2021
Six interesting games to play while traveling
Featured Articles 13 April 2021
Smart cities are the next step for urban tourism post-pandemic, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 13 April 2021
Stan Boyer joins DataArt’s Travel, Transportation & Hospitality Practice as Airline Industry Advisor
New Appointments 13 April 2021
Why you should have the Island of Capri in Southern Italy on your bucket list
Featured Articles 13 April 2021
Tourism Cares expands its Board of Directors
Other Organizations 13 April 2021
RateHawk launches the sale of transfers on its platform
Technology 13 April 2021
Continued strict travel restrictions, but Easter holidays lead to increase in travel during March
In Brief 13 April 2021
Austria Center Vienna bags coveted Gold and Silver Stevie Awards
Event Venues 13 April 2021
airBaltic to commence Edinburgh to Riga flight in June
Aviation 13 April 2021
Best options for leisure cruises in 2022
Featured Articles 13 April 2021
The Loyalty Security Association urges caution implementing “Covid-19 Passports” due to fraud and security concerns
Associations 13 April 2021
flypop signs multiple aircraft A330-300 lease deal with Avolon
Aviation 13 April 2021
Arabian Travel Market 2017
Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading, international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. ATM 2016 attracted almost 40,000 industry professionals, agreeing deals worth US$2.5bn over the four days.
