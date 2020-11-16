 SeaDream I returns to Barbados after guests’ preliminary rests are assumptive positive for Covid-19 | TravelDailyNews International
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Greece & Cyprus
New Articles
Hotels & Lodging
Spark Inspiration with STORY Hospitality
Aviation
ISAGO aligns with ICAO Ground Handling Manual, includes COVID-19 best practices
Aviation
MarketPlace Logan debuts innovative online ordering platform, BOS2GO
Articles
Timing is everything in travel marketing in 2021
Fairs & Exhibitions
Georgia and ITB Berlin seal multi-year partnership from 2021 to 2023
Tour Operators
Avoya Travel hosts successful Avoya Mastermind Virtual Success Academy
Hotels & Lodging
Forbes Travel Guide announces 2021 Star Awards
Fairs & Exhibitions
Arabian Travel Week to focus on recovery of Middle East tourism
Statistics & Trends
Global staycations up 18% with hotel room rates climbing despite Covid restrictions
Statistics & Trends
How airlines and travelers adapt as the pandemic recedes
Technology
WishTrip launches location-based crowdfunding tool
Cruises
Swan Hellenic among first cruise lines to require COVID vaccinations for for all ship’s staff and crew
Hotels & Lodging
Travel + Leisure 500 winners announced
Aviation
Frankfurt Airport’s new Fire Station 1 now operational
Hotels & Lodging
Staytus takes the lead in contactless communication during COVID
Hotels & Lodging
Charlestowne Hotels implements ProfitSword and Event Temple integration
Golf Tourism
New online campaign to connect Madeira to key golf markets
Aviation
Global Cabin Air Quality Executive has launched its ‘Clean Air Campaign’
Featured Articles
What is ADA compliance and why is it important?
Hotels & Lodging
Hotel Equities announces opening of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Fort Myers, FL
Technology
Louvre Hotels Group chooses Sabre’s hospitality solutions
Technology
Operto launches innovative Connect operating system for hotels and vacation rentals
Aviation
Accelya partners with Hawaiian Airlines for NDC-enabled retailing capabilities
Hotels & Lodging
Marriott International announces the unexpected passing of Arne M. Sorenson, President and CEO

Cruise

SeaDream I returns to Barbados after guests’ preliminary rests are assumptive positive for Covid-19

Theodore Koumelis / 16 Nov 2020 08:05 1701
0
SHARES
00

SeaDream pauses current Caribbean voyage to protect guests and crew.

MIAMI, FL - SeaDream I has paused its current Caribbean voyage and returned to Barbados after guests’ tests for Covid-19 returned assumptive positive results. Immediately after performing the preliminary rapid Covid test onboard and receiving the assumptive positive results, SeaDream advised local health authorities and set in motion its Covid response protocols to protect guests and crew. The ship’s medical staff has tested all crew members and all tests have come back negative. SeaDream is currently re-testing all guests. 

Every crew member is certified for the WHO’s Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for novel coronavirus course and Covid-19 Contact tracing course from Johns Hopkins University. SeaDream is familiar with responding rapidly thanks to the crew’s preparedness and their close relationships with local health and government authorities. SeaDream operated successfully this year in Norway, completing 21 voyages during the summer season as the first luxury line to resume sailing.  

“After completing a successful summer season in Norway, we implemented even stricter health and safety protocols for our Barbados winter season. All guests were tested twice prior to embarkation and we are in the process of re-testing guests” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We are working closely with local health and government authorities to resolve this situation in the best possible way. Our main priority is the health and safety of our crew, guests, and the communities we visit.” 

All guests and non-essential crew members are in quarantine in their staterooms in an abundance of caution. SeaDream is awaiting authorization from the Barbados government to disembark guests safely. SeaDream is following all protocols recommended by the health authorities.

Tags:
SeaDreamSeaDream I
About the author
Theodore Koumelis
Co-Founder & Managing Director
Theodore is the Co-Founder and Managing Editor of TravelDailyNews Media Network; his responsibilities include business development and planning for TravelDailyNews long-term opportunities.
6 Days News
Spark Inspiration with STORY Hospitality
Hotels & Lodging 17 February 2021 09:59 591
ISAGO aligns with ICAO Ground Handling Manual, includes COVID-19 best practices
Aviation 17 February 2021 09:55 463
MarketPlace Logan debuts innovative online ordering platform, BOS2GO
Aviation 17 February 2021 09:48 485
Timing is everything in travel marketing in 2021
Articles 17 February 2021 09:45 487
Georgia and ITB Berlin seal multi-year partnership from 2021 to 2023
Fairs & Exhibitions 17 February 2021 09:39 506
Avoya Travel hosts successful Avoya Mastermind Virtual Success Academy
Tour Operators 17 February 2021 09:33 503
Forbes Travel Guide announces 2021 Star Awards
Hotels & Lodging 17 February 2021 09:30 773
Arabian Travel Week to focus on recovery of Middle East tourism
Fairs & Exhibitions 17 February 2021 09:24 571
Global staycations up 18% with hotel room rates climbing despite Covid restrictions
Statistics & Trends 17 February 2021 09:18 713
How airlines and travelers adapt as the pandemic recedes
Statistics & Trends 17 February 2021 09:14 769
WishTrip launches location-based crowdfunding tool
Technology 17 February 2021 09:11 640
Swan Hellenic among first cruise lines to require COVID vaccinations for for all ship’s staff and crew
Cruises 17 February 2021 09:08 526
Travel + Leisure 500 winners announced
Hotels & Lodging 17 February 2021 09:02 512
Frankfurt Airport’s new Fire Station 1 now operational
Aviation 17 February 2021 08:57 531
Staytus takes the lead in contactless communication during COVID
Hotels & Lodging 17 February 2021 08:53 478
Charlestowne Hotels implements ProfitSword and Event Temple integration
Hotels & Lodging 17 February 2021 08:48 463
New online campaign to connect Madeira to key golf markets
Golf Tourism 17 February 2021 08:39 570
Global Cabin Air Quality Executive has launched its ‘Clean Air Campaign’
Aviation 17 February 2021 08:36 594
What is ADA compliance and why is it important?
Featured Articles 17 February 2021 08:35 68
Hotel Equities announces opening of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Fort Myers, FL
Hotels & Lodging 17 February 2021 08:33 545
Louvre Hotels Group chooses Sabre’s hospitality solutions
Technology 17 February 2021 08:27 720
Operto launches innovative Connect operating system for hotels and vacation rentals
Technology 17 February 2021 08:21 495
Accelya partners with Hawaiian Airlines for NDC-enabled retailing capabilities
Aviation 17 February 2021 08:17 599
Marriott International announces the unexpected passing of Arne M. Sorenson, President and CEO
Hotels & Lodging 17 February 2021 08:14 493
Dutch visitors are loyal fans of Greece
Statistics & Trends 16 February 2021 09:55 860
Turkish Government extends Fraport TAV Antalya’s Airport concession by two years
Aviation 16 February 2021 09:50 812
How to develop a growth mindset
Featured Articles 16 February 2021 09:49 371
Eventmaker becomes an UFI Software Partner
MICE Industry 16 February 2021 09:47 736
People seeking "adults only" holidays jump by 100%
Statistics & Trends 16 February 2021 09:42 820
Synergy Global Housing exoands EMEA presence with new London location
Hotels & Lodging 16 February 2021 09:34 642
Cycling in Rethymno, Greece
Presentations 16 February 2021 09:30 452
IATA offers free training to former cabin crew transitioning into job market
Associations 16 February 2021 09:25 780
Cyprus room rates soar as occupancy lags in the pandemic world
Statistics & Trends 16 February 2021 09:19 1182
Registering your car for the first time? Here are some tips to make everything simpler
Featured Articles 16 February 2021 09:14 372
ITB Berlin NOW: Tours and activities as a way out of the crisis
Fairs & Exhibitions 16 February 2021 09:12 894
Finnair to dismantle and recycle an A319 aircraft at Helsinki Airport
Aviation 16 February 2021 09:05 767
Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront achieve health security verification
Hotels & Lodging 16 February 2021 08:57 682
Six good reasons to book your flight and hotel with a credit card
Featured Articles 16 February 2021 08:51 411
St. Lawrence Cruise Lines confirms operations for 2021
Cruises 16 February 2021 08:48 614
Kempinski expands international portfolio with two Safari Lodges and a Luxurious Tented Camp in Tanzania
Hotels & Lodging 16 February 2021 08:41 616
Data Science: The Paradigm Shift in Revenue Management
Articles 16 February 2021 08:35 454
Embraer deliveries 71 jets in 4Q20 and 130 total Jets in 2020
Aviation 16 February 2021 08:30 833
Good Travel Management joins Lufthansa City Center Global network
Business Travel 16 February 2021 08:27 740
Gracelyn Woods joins Bellweather Agency as COO
New Appointments 16 February 2021 08:22 520
Why should you visit an island for vacation
Featured Articles 16 February 2021 08:20 372
SAS and CFM sign engine purchase and services agreement
Aviation 16 February 2021 08:18 694
STAAH reveals the top online travel booking channels for 2020
Technology 16 February 2021 08:11 805
How to stay healthy when traveling
Featured Articles 16 February 2021 08:07 405
Midas Hospitality names Minnesota Area Director of Sales
New Appointments 16 February 2021 08:05 457
The most famous game locations you can visit
Featured Articles 15 February 2021 10:09 488
2020 marks the worst year for international arrivals to Europe in over 30 years
Statistics & Trends 15 February 2021 10:06 1046
FABEC wins Research, Innovation and Environment 2020 ATM Award
Aviation 15 February 2021 10:01 1070
Mobile website version vs slots apps
Featured Articles 15 February 2021 09:57 570
GBTA and VDR to host joint conference
Meetings & Events 15 February 2021 09:54 978
Travel industry saw a 62% decline between the start and end of the first lockdown
Statistics & Trends 15 February 2021 09:49 1059
Mobile slots vs land-based slots
Featured Articles 15 February 2021 09:46 439
Uzakrota Global Travel Awards has announced the global winners for the Travel and Tourism industry - 2020
MICE Industry 15 February 2021 09:44 1259
Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association and Wayaj form partnership
Associations 15 February 2021 09:40 1037
SWISS to extend minimal Geneva flight operations until 27 March
In Brief 15 February 2021 09:35 756
Events Industry Council announces 2020 Hall of Leaders Inductees and Social Impact Award recipients
MICE Industry 15 February 2021 09:30 1038
How the hospitality industry could transform, even in the wake of a pandemic
Hotels & Lodging 15 February 2021 09:23 1046
[email protected] expects to reach 2,000 hospitality students in 2021
Education 15 February 2021 09:10 795
Serko announces contact tracing support in Zeno
In Brief 15 February 2021 09:00 735
EHMA strengthens its collaboration with the universities of Lausanne and Cornell
Associations 15 February 2021 08:56 962
Companies providing luxury equestrian holidays and breaks
Featured Articles 15 February 2021 08:54 537
Benchmark names Robert Marusi Chief Commercial Officer for Turtle Bay Resort, A North Shore Landmark
New Appointments 15 February 2021 08:52 1112
Pivot to debut Bellyard, a Truibute portfolio hotel
Hotels & Lodging 15 February 2021 08:48 720
Why Nosara might be Costa Rica’s best kept secret
Featured Articles 15 February 2021 08:43 625
SeaDream Yacht Club hires Rune Grenager as Vice President of Sales
New Appointments 15 February 2021 08:39 742
SH Vega announced as name of the second Swan Hellenic ship at “Keel laying ceremony”
Cruises 15 February 2021 08:35 741
ANTOR partners with International Confex for their first virtual MICE event
In Brief 15 February 2021 08:31 679
Embraer Praetor 600 earns Canadian type certificate
Aviation 15 February 2021 08:26 900
Hyatt House Portland / Beaverton celebrates official opening
Hotels & Lodging 15 February 2021 08:19 905
Casino games highlighting optional nature of travelling with ultra-high-speed internet
Featured Articles 15 February 2021 08:12 489
Rick Stollmeyer, wellness entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Mindbody, joins Global Wellness Institute Board
New Appointments 15 February 2021 08:10 1062
World Travel Holdings offering up to 1m. in commercial loans to its network of travel agency franchise owners
Tour Operators 15 February 2021 08:04 820
Ryanair launches over 700 winter routes for 2021/22 including sun, ski and city destinations
Aviation 12 February 2021 10:10 1840
ITB Berlin NOW and Statista on the future of the German travel industry and trends
Statistics & Trends 12 February 2021 10:06 1758
European Cities Marketing announces new partnership with CrowdRiff
MICE Industry 12 February 2021 10:04 1852
Travelling is not a crime: ETC strongly condemns new UK travel measures
Organizations 12 February 2021 09:59 1742
Over 4,000 travel and tourism SMEs in distress endagering 27,000 jobsa as Covid crisis is prolonged
Statistics & Trends 12 February 2021 09:51 2010
Marriott Bonvoy mobile app refreshed to offer a more intuitive and personalized experience
Hotels & Lodging 12 February 2021 09:45 1677
Global travel intent to Europe continues to fluctuate says Sojern
Statistics & Trends 12 February 2021 09:40 1794
Soon-to-open AC Hotel Columbus Downtown appoints executive team
New Appointments 12 February 2021 09:36 1283
Collaboration before competition – Meet the EU CVB Network
MICE Industry 12 February 2021 09:28 1752
Vene 21 Bat online offers a lot of content
Fairs & Exhibitions 12 February 2021 09:22 1388
HVMG names Brian Young Executive Vice-President, Investments and Chief Financial Officer
New Appointments 12 February 2021 09:18 1198
easyJet’s business model is well-positioned to compete with legacy carriers post-COVID-19, says GlobalData
Aviation 12 February 2021 09:11 1270
The first live MICE industry event of the year in Budapest, Hungary
MICE Industry 12 February 2021 09:04 1527
Caribbean Travel Marketplace goes virtual in 2021
Fairs & Exhibitions 12 February 2021 09:01 981
Moxy South Beach debuts as a stylish playful celebration of Miami's cosmopolitan culture
Hotels & Lodging 12 February 2021 08:55 1149
Europe’s airport 2020 passenger traffic back to 1995 levels
Statistics & Trends 12 February 2021 08:51 1225
Groupize debuts enhanced Groupize Next to address emerging needs of the new meetings landscape
Technology 12 February 2021 08:47 969
Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU celebrates official opening
Hotels & Lodging 12 February 2021 08:41 1164
STORY Eco Hotels & Resorts launches in The Seychelles
Hotels & Lodging 12 February 2021 08:35 1480
TUI Care Foundation supports 40,000 disadvantaged people in holiday destinations with aid packages
Tour Operators 12 February 2021 08:28 1144
Scenic Group adds to its upper management Ranks with new hires/appointments
New Appointments 12 February 2021 08:22 1168
Emerald Cruises and Scenic announce Book Three, cruise for free for travel advisors
Cruises 12 February 2021 08:18 996
January 2021: Passenger traffic still down at Frankfurt Airport
Aviation 12 February 2021 08:15 1325
Colombia was accepted into the World Travel and Tourism Council
Organizations 11 February 2021 10:01 1324
Etihad Airways is the first airline in the world with 100% of crew on board vaccinated
Aviation 11 February 2021 09:57 1779
Markus Krebs appointed General Manager of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
New Appointments 11 February 2021 09:53 1065
Keen industry demand for digital ITB Berlin NOW
Fairs & Exhibitions 11 February 2021 09:47 1586
Europe’s aviation sector launches ambitious plan to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050
Aviation 11 February 2021 09:42 1186
Six Senses Botanique opens in Brazil, offering sustainable design, gastronomic and wellness journeys
Hotels & Lodging 11 February 2021 09:38 1845
Visit Belfast maps out city tourism recovery in new three-year approach
CVBs 11 February 2021 09:33 1474
MG Group announces strategic partnership with eRevMax
Hotels & Lodging 11 February 2021 09:26 1097
Senior staff officers bring more than 80 years of experience to Holland America Line’s new ship, Rotterdam
Cruises 11 February 2021 09:23 1141
Everything about Scandinavian lifestyle
Featured Articles 11 February 2021 09:20 1208
SITA injects smart low-touch solutions into Bahrain International Airport amidst COVID-19 recovery
Aviation 11 February 2021 09:18 1323
Dusit International continues Middle East expansion with its first hotel in Kuwait
Hotels & Lodging 11 February 2021 09:15 1072
Sojern and Travlrr partner to help destinations with sustainable video production
Sustainable Tourism 11 February 2021 09:10 974
A complete guide to camping gear for your next camping adventure
Featured Articles 11 February 2021 09:07 870
Reco from Tripadvisor embraces the Aloha spirit
Special Interest Travel 11 February 2021 09:04 1069
COVID’s impact on corporate hotel stays
Statistics & Trends 11 February 2021 09:00 1243
Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts to open Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in June 2021
Hotels & Lodging 11 February 2021 08:54 1300
New Zealand - Favourite destination of the "Wanderlust" Gen Z
Featured Articles 11 February 2021 08:51 1082
Restrictions to mobility have contributed to the UK suffering greater GDP losses than its European neighbours, says WTTC
Organizations 11 February 2021 08:49 1105
Recovery and Resilience Facility - Transport keeps us going forward
Aviation 11 February 2021 08:44 1192
The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami Achieve Health Security Verification From Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide
In Brief 11 February 2021 08:40 1308
Summer vacation rental bookings on the rise, according to HomeToGo
Hotels & Lodging 11 February 2021 08:36 1208
Best Destinations in Europe 2021 - Official results
Statistics & Trends 11 February 2021 08:25 1078
The Principality of Monaco becomes a 2021 Featured Destination of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association
Associations 11 February 2021 08:20 1116
TUI well prepared for 2021 holiday season: successful safety and hygiene concepts further developed
Tour Operators 10 February 2021 09:55 1513
New Paper from WTTC shows importance of Travel & Tourism in driving global economy
Organizations 10 February 2021 09:50 2327
Good Travel Management appointed as a British Airways Specialist Agent to the Marine and Offshore Sector
Aviation 10 February 2021 09:44 1616
Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis partners with HIS to provide guests with seamless Wi-Fi access
Hotels & Lodging 10 February 2021 09:40 1550
International tourism spend tumbles by $753.6bn in 2020
Statistics & Trends 10 February 2021 09:32 1541
Fraport Greece completes four-year construction program for the 14 Greek regional airports
Aviation 10 February 2021 09:26 1709
EUROCAE and EUROCONTROL strengthen cooperation in aviation standards development
Aviation 10 February 2021 09:21 1618
Partnerships can further accelerate the future of private travel in face of COVID-19, says VistaJet
Aviation 10 February 2021 09:15 1474
PETA U.K. offers Mayor of Pamplona 250,000+ euros to cancel running of the bulls permanently
Attractions 10 February 2021 09:08 1090
Carbon-free heating at Rovaniemi Airport
In Brief 10 February 2021 09:03 1390
SITE celebrates excellence in incentive travel
MICE Industry 10 February 2021 08:57 1491
The Henderson Beach Resort enlists Nuvola + Springer-Miller’s integrated solution
Hotels & Lodging 10 February 2021 08:54 1139
Island Hospitality Management appoints Mark George to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing
New Appointments 10 February 2021 08:49 1322
How to help your senior relatives handle their final wishes before they pass away
Featured Articles 10 February 2021 08:47 1154
Jurny serves 70,000 guests, Proves there's a sustainable new way to stay
Technology 10 February 2021 08:43 1120
Black Platinum Gold aims to reinvigorate travel with #BPGtraveler campaign
Technology 10 February 2021 08:38 1280
Understanding the difference between medical malpractice and negligence
Featured Articles 10 February 2021 08:34 1233
Marriott International expects to more than double all-inclusive portfolio in an agreement with Sunwing Travel Group
Hotels & Lodging 10 February 2021 08:33 1102
Entrada invests in new hires in Advisory and Sales to support partners and growth
New Appointments 10 February 2021 08:30 1312
What to do if you get hurt by a car in another country?
Featured Articles 10 February 2021 08:26 1194
Rail Europe North America Inc. resigns USTOA active membership as a result of its business model evolution
Ground Transportation 10 February 2021 08:22 1100
RVC welcomes Michael Gaines as General Manager for Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort
New Appointments 10 February 2021 08:17 935
Six great examples of sport activities for older people
Featured Articles 10 February 2021 08:16 1143
Benchmark names Tom Donovan Vice President & General Manager for Landmark Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu’s North Shore
New Appointments 10 February 2021 08:13 1183
AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea opens in April
Hotels & Lodging 10 February 2021 08:07 1119
Three memorable road trips to take in New Zealand
Featured Articles 10 February 2021 08:05 1187
Hotelbeds chooses Google Cloud to help fuel recovery
Hotels & Lodging 10 February 2021 08:03 1269
Silent Seminars launches innovative bring-your-own headset app for events
MICE Industry 10 February 2021 08:00 1211