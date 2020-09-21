 SeaDream to resume West Indies voyages in November | TravelDailyNews International
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Greece & Cyprus
New Articles
Aviation
IATA releases 2020 Safety Report, details airline safety performance
New Appointments
Hotel Equities appoints Syed Ali Vice President of Food & Beverage, Entertainment Operations
Meetings & Events
EUROCAE and RTCA, Inc. launch International Aviation Software Summit 2021
In Brief
Randy Fiveash, Director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, to retire
Statistics & Trends
Survey reveals Britain is nation of holiday dreamers
Statistics & Trends
HotStats releases 2020 global profit and loss data report
Statistics & Trends
Upheaval in the holiday rental market: More and more holiday rentals can be cancelled free of charge
Statistics & Trends
STR: Canada hotel performance for February 2021
In Brief
Ryanair launches new Newcastle to Chania (Crete) route for Summer ‘21
MICE Industry
European Cities Marketing announced Executive Committee and Board Members elections during General Assembly
Organizations
ICAO approves new edition of its Testing and Cross-border Risk Management Measures Manual
Meetings & Events
Women in Travel chooses digital format for the International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum 2021
Aviation
Qatar Airways to resume flights to Mykonos as the island prepares to welcome guests for Summer
Hotels & Lodging
AIG Travel releases policy enhancement to address new international travel requirements
Featured Articles
Five best places to study abroad in Central America
Cruises
Carnival Cruise Line names Discover the World as General Sales agent for Argentina ans Brazil
New Appointments
Amara Cay Resort appoints Lauren Clevenger as General Manager
Featured Articles
Five of the best UK road trips
Cruises
Celebrity Cruises announces Summer world debut in Greece for higly-anticipated Celebrity Index
Hotels & Lodging
Mandarin Oriental, New York to reopen on 1 April 2021
Featured Articles
How to prepare for a road trip
Statistics & Trends
Expedia Group releases tips to help lodging providers prepare for the return of travel
Hotels & Lodging
New build hotel to expand luxury lifestyle in Aventura
In Brief
Qatar Airways partners with PressReader
Technology
TapTrip partners with TravelPerk to help business travellers travel safely
Featured Articles
Unlimited flight ticket changes

Cruise

SeaDream to resume West Indies voyages in November

Theodore Koumelis / 21 Sep 2020 08:06 1529
0
SHARES
00

SeaDream Unveils a Winter Season with Roundtrip Voyages from Barbados.

OSLO, NORWAY - Starting November 7th, SeaDream will offer its guests 22 roundtrip sailings from Barbados. The season is comprised of eight different types of six-to-eight-night voyages. The newly unveiled season also includes calls in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. All three countries are open to Americans. This announcement comes after a successful summer season sailing in Norway.

“Sailing during these times undoubtedly presents some new challenges. But as the first luxury line to begin sailing again, we have learned many lessons and are confident we can provide a safe environment without sacrificing luxury," said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We are thrilled to offer our guests a much-needed escape and the dream vacation they deserve onboard SeaDream.”

SeaDream I’s Barbados winter season begins with a spectacular 21-day transatlantic voyage set to sail from Oslo. The ship will stop in Skagen, Denmark and Southampton, U.K before heading to the West Indies.

The Barbados winter season destinations include:

  • Bridgetown, Barbados - This Island includes UNESCO Heritage Sites, excellent beaches and history dating back to 1628. The climate is tropical with constant warm temperatures during the year cooled by light trade winds.
  • Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Of the 32 islands in this chain called the Grenadines, only eight are populated. St Vincent is the largest and it's a perfect setting for idyllic yachting and sailing. The capital of Kingstown in St.Vincent is known as the site for many of the scenes from the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean".
  • Port Elizabeth, Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines- Bequia is the northernmost and largest of the Grenadines, just seven square miles of quiet lagoons, reefs, and long silvery stretches of beach. Among the first things you will notice are the colorful model boats set up on stands around the tiny harbor, representing the island's maritime history.
  • Canouan Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Canouan is a small island in the Grenadines Islands belonging to St Vincent. It measures 3.5 miles (5.6 km) by 1.25 miles (2 km). The estimated population is approximately 1,200. The island is unspoiled with uncontaminated nature, endowed with an enormously varied landscape of green hills, secluded bays and long white sand beaches. Almost every corner of Canouan reveals the natural gifts of the island and incredible landscapes.
  • Mayreau, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - This is one of SeaDream signature Champagne and Caviar Splash destinations in the Grenadines. This particular island is the smallest of the inhabited Islands and has two amazing beaches.
  • Tobago Cays, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Imagine an intimate cluster of five uninhabited islands, heavenly lagoons full of green turtles, coral reefs, colourful fish and crystal-clear waters. This is the setting when SeaDream anchors off the Tobago Keys. Zodiacs will whisk guests from the marina to the beautiful beach. This is an idyllic yachting anchorage, a dream for scuba divers, a paradise for beachcombers, and a film location for the Pirates of the Caribbean, the Tobago Cays and the Tobago Cays Marine Park is one of the world’s most awe inspiring island destinations.
  • Union Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Union Island, the southernmost island of the Grenadines, is nicknamed the ‘Tahiti of the West Indies’ due to its volcanic silhouette. Among the many restaurants and bars, Happy Island, a man-made island featuring a bar, sits in the middle of Clifton harbor and is a must-see. Mount Taboi, which at 999 feet above sea level, is the highest peak on Union Island. A key feature of the Union Island region is the Tobago Cays National Marine Park. The Tobago Cays are a group of small uninhabited islands surrounded by reefs, where snorkeling, scuba diving and swimming with sea turtles are all favorite pastimes.
  • St. George’s, Grenada - SeaDream guests will be able to delight in the delicious flavors of Grenada’s capital. This destination is becoming more popular due to the moderate tropical climate that ensures the success of spice production. Nutmegs are the most plentiful crop, followed by an array of such spices as cocoa, mace, cloves, vanilla, cinnamon and ginger.

As in Norway, SeaDream is launching the Barbados winter season with one ship only, SeaDream I. Due to overwhelming demand during the summer season in Norway, the company brought SeaDream II to double capacity and meet demand.

Thanks to their size, SeaDream’s superyachts are able to quickly adapt their itineraries to comply with government regulations. SeaDream is able to visit exclusive destinations that other ships cannot due to their size. SeaDream has been working closely with health and government authorities to ensure the safety of the crew, guests, and communities visited.

As the first luxury line to resume sailing, SeaDream was able to successfully implement a comprehensive COVID-19 prevention plan that resulted in zero positive cases during the entire Norwegian summer season. SeaDream has since improved their procedures further, with three Abbott ID Now testing machines that will test guests prior to departure. The goal is to create a COVID-19 negative bubble, where guests can relax and enjoy the safety of the ship.

In that effort, onshore excursions will also be limited to predesignated places in an organized fashion. Guests will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and take temperature checks daily. Guests will be able to enjoy the signature luxury experience SeaDream is known for without disruption, including the iconic Champagne & Caviar Splash as well as the Watersports Marina. New onboard will be the use of an Altapure ultrasonic disinfecting system that can kill any Covid-19 virus in the air. This is in addition to the already stringent sanitation procedures SeaDream has in place.

Guests can book with confidence during these uncertain times thanks to SeaDream’s new Ultimate Booking Assurance policy guarantees a Full Cash Refund or a 120% Future Voyage Credit for all new bookings departing July 22, 2020, until June 30th, 2021 that may be affected by travel restrictions from the country of guest origin. This is by far the best refund guarantee – from a company that has already been fully operational this summer. But to take this even further, should a guest simply not want to travel (for any reason), SeaDream will allow guests to reschedule bookings to a later date. This is possible even if their voyage is not affected by travel restrictions.

The SeaDream experience is known for its personalized, award-winning service, 5-star cuisine, intimate ports and exceptional onboard features such as the Balinese Dream Beds to sleep under the stars and the Watersports Marina complete with water toys for the perfect yachting vacation.

Tags:
SeaDream
About the author
Theodore Koumelis
Co-Founder & Managing Director
Theodore is the Co-Founder and Managing Editor of TravelDailyNews Media Network; his responsibilities include business development and planning for TravelDailyNews long-term opportunities.
6 Days News
IATA releases 2020 Safety Report, details airline safety performance
Aviation 26 March 2021 09:45 678
Hotel Equities appoints Syed Ali Vice President of Food & Beverage, Entertainment Operations
New Appointments 26 March 2021 09:34 430
EUROCAE and RTCA, Inc. launch International Aviation Software Summit 2021
Meetings & Events 26 March 2021 09:25 529
Randy Fiveash, Director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, to retire
In Brief 26 March 2021 09:20 267
Survey reveals Britain is nation of holiday dreamers
Statistics & Trends 26 March 2021 09:16 516
HotStats releases 2020 global profit and loss data report
Statistics & Trends 26 March 2021 09:13 433
Upheaval in the holiday rental market: More and more holiday rentals can be cancelled free of charge
Statistics & Trends 26 March 2021 09:08 428
STR: Canada hotel performance for February 2021
Statistics & Trends 26 March 2021 09:02 415
Ryanair launches new Newcastle to Chania (Crete) route for Summer ‘21
In Brief 26 March 2021 08:56 309
European Cities Marketing announced Executive Committee and Board Members elections during General Assembly
MICE Industry 26 March 2021 08:50 463
ICAO approves new edition of its Testing and Cross-border Risk Management Measures Manual
Organizations 26 March 2021 08:47 508
Women in Travel chooses digital format for the International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum 2021
Meetings & Events 26 March 2021 08:44 575
Qatar Airways to resume flights to Mykonos as the island prepares to welcome guests for Summer
Aviation 26 March 2021 08:38 525
AIG Travel releases policy enhancement to address new international travel requirements
Hotels & Lodging 26 March 2021 08:34 429
Five best places to study abroad in Central America
Featured Articles 26 March 2021 08:30 155
Carnival Cruise Line names Discover the World as General Sales agent for Argentina ans Brazil
Cruises 26 March 2021 08:27 378
Amara Cay Resort appoints Lauren Clevenger as General Manager
New Appointments 26 March 2021 08:21 375
Five of the best UK road trips
Featured Articles 26 March 2021 08:17 192
Celebrity Cruises announces Summer world debut in Greece for higly-anticipated Celebrity Index
Cruises 26 March 2021 08:15 422
Mandarin Oriental, New York to reopen on 1 April 2021
Hotels & Lodging 26 March 2021 08:10 376
How to prepare for a road trip
Featured Articles 26 March 2021 08:08 177
Expedia Group releases tips to help lodging providers prepare for the return of travel
Statistics & Trends 26 March 2021 08:06 531
New build hotel to expand luxury lifestyle in Aventura
Hotels & Lodging 26 March 2021 08:00 357
Qatar Airways partners with PressReader
In Brief 26 March 2021 07:53 320
TapTrip partners with TravelPerk to help business travellers travel safely
Technology 26 March 2021 07:47 512
Unlimited flight ticket changes
Featured Articles 26 March 2021 07:45 204
Summer 2021 heats up with new Royal Caribbean cruises from Bermuda
Cruises 25 March 2021 10:08 835
Avendra selects TraknProtect as a preferred provider of hotel staff safety and location-based technology
Technology 25 March 2021 10:03 723
BIT 2021 goes digital and doubles the duration
Fairs & Exhibitions 25 March 2021 09:55 730
WTTC research reveals global Travel & Tourism sector suffered a loss of almost US$4.5 trillion in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19
Organizations 25 March 2021 09:48 1204
Cruise lines ready to sail again in the United States
Cruises 25 March 2021 09:44 690
Hotel industry honors star employees after devastating year
Associations 25 March 2021 09:38 750
Ryanair launches 26 new routes and expands UK S21 schedule
Aviation 25 March 2021 09:31 1030
From survival to revival, TTI 2021 Spring Conference Report
Associations 25 March 2021 09:27 736
Nina & Pinta adds hospitality industry leaders Michele Delgado and Shalini Iyer to the North American team
New Appointments 25 March 2021 09:23 802
AGS Airports Ltd introduces PCR and rapid antigen testing in terminals at Aberdeen and Glasgow
Aviation 25 March 2021 09:21 805
R.M. Woodworth & Associates names Hank Staley and Jill Bidwell Principals, Hank Fonde Senior Vice President
New Appointments 25 March 2021 09:15 642
TripActions gains momentum in UK with enterprise market wins
Business Travel 25 March 2021 09:12 847
Silversea's World Cruise 2023, South Side Story, achieves record sales
Cruises 25 March 2021 09:08 763
Marriott International signs agreement with Al Saedan Group to bring three hotels to Saudi Arabia
Hotels & Lodging 25 March 2021 09:02 766
Norse Atlantic Airways must not repeat Norwegian’s mistakes, says GlobalData
Aviation 25 March 2021 08:56 694
Visual Matrix and Shift4 Payments partner to implement EMV payment protection at U.S. hotels
Technology 25 March 2021 08:51 569
Advito achieves ISO certification for groundbreaking proprietary carbon emissions calculation methodology
Sustainable Tourism 25 March 2021 08:43 595
IAG agrees $1.8bn. multi-borrower secured 3-year revolving credit facility
Aviation 25 March 2021 08:38 735
Mayaland Hotels and Resorts endorse RateTiger for online distribution
Hotels & Lodging 25 March 2021 08:32 612
airBaltic announces flights between Riga and Dubai
Aviation 25 March 2021 08:28 809
The Hotel Galleria celebrates its recent accolades
In Brief 25 March 2021 08:19 409
New venue group, Central Hall Venues launches with Edinburgh site
Event Venues 25 March 2021 08:14 667
Portugal remains the favourite destination in Europe – European Best Destinations reveals
Statistics & Trends 25 March 2021 08:10 667
AIM Group presents IASP 2020 Virtual Conference: Connecting people, communities and innovation ecosystems
MICE Industry 24 March 2021 09:34 1363
Grupo Posadas selects Duetto to support its limited service one Hotels brand
Hotels & Lodging 24 March 2021 09:30 862
Zeus International successfully acquires three hotels in Bucharest, Romania
Hotels & Lodging 24 March 2021 09:27 1100
Digital vaccine passports need to be unified to strengthen recovery of international travel
Statistics & Trends 24 March 2021 09:21 1431
Scandinavia leads ranking for global sustainable tourism
Sustainable Tourism 24 March 2021 09:15 1104
Eastern Airlines heads further south with Montevideo-Miami route
In Brief 24 March 2021 09:11 798
ICAO Council concludes 222nd Session with important new progress for international aviation
Organizations 24 March 2021 09:06 1364
Kempinski Seychelles Resort continues to excel at its green mission
In Brief 24 March 2021 09:02 650
Azamara announces name of its fourth ship, Azamara Onward
Cruises 24 March 2021 08:58 767
Wyndham expands Trademark Collection brand in Europe with stylish hotel in Central Brussels
Hotels & Lodging 24 March 2021 08:54 885
Aeroflot Group announces operating results for February 2021
Aviation 24 March 2021 08:51 983
Carnival Cruise Line names Discover the World as General Sales Agent for Argentina and Brazil
Cruises 24 March 2021 08:46 1022
Scenic Group moves USA Headquarters to Hollywood, Florida, and expands its workforce
Cruises 24 March 2021 08:40 856
Mykonos Grand Hotel & Resort reveals its new restaurant and bar
Hotels & Lodging 24 March 2021 08:37 831
Royal Caribbean marks 2021 Rreturn to Caribbean with cruises from The Bahamas
Cruises 24 March 2021 08:33 873
Pursuit to launch Golden Skybridge experience
Attractions 24 March 2021 08:29 681
TIME to open its first two hotels in Egypt
Hotels & Lodging 24 March 2021 08:25 768
New site aids hotel booking for Covid-anxious
Hotels & Lodging 24 March 2021 08:22 809
WhyHotel announces neww pop-up hotels in Miami and D.C.
Hotels & Lodging 24 March 2021 08:18 670
Digitalisation saves airlines 13% on crew transfers costs, finds Get-e
Aviation 24 March 2021 08:15 1244
Comfort Suites Paradise Island offers onsite COVID-19 testing
In Brief 24 March 2021 08:06 582
Majid Al Futtaim – Hotels awarded world’s first portfolio-wide LEED Platinum certification
Hotels & Lodging 24 March 2021 08:03 862
Access Point Financial appoints Michael Lipson as new company CEO
New Appointments 23 March 2021 10:15 811
Madeira Islands prepare to welcome UK travellers as removed from UK Red List (along with all of Portugal)
Other Organizations 23 March 2021 10:11 1047
‘Upsizing’ could be one of the next major travel trends, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 23 March 2021 10:05 1219
WTTC announces its theme and speakers for the Global Summit taking place in Cancun next month
Organizations 23 March 2021 10:00 965
UFI announces the UFI Certified Professional (UCP) designation
MICE Industry 23 March 2021 09:57 869
Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association launches “Forward Together” initiative
Associations 23 March 2021 09:53 981
Plan now to travel after the pandemic in a chat with Eddy Travels AI Assistant
Tour Operators 23 March 2021 09:47 496
Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites joins growing Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the Oceanfront City
Hotels & Lodging 23 March 2021 09:41 844
RVC Outdoor Destinations partners with Outdoorsy to make RV rravel more accessible for guests
Ground Transportation 23 March 2021 09:36 666
Hostway Travel joins GlobalStar Travel Management
MICE Industry 23 March 2021 09:30 943
Royal Caribbean Group completes the sale of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners
In Brief 23 March 2021 09:25 525
Aventura World sees trend toward strong Q4 international and domestic group travel
Tour Operators 23 March 2021 09:19 834
Exodus Travels and AWF Klaunch partnership with curated safari collection
Tour Operators 23 March 2021 09:12 723
EUROCAE Award winners announced
Meetings & Events 23 March 2021 09:04 1001
Ten interesting facts about Australia
Featured Articles 23 March 2021 09:01 609
Embraer earnings results 4th Quarter and fiscal year 2020
Aviation 23 March 2021 08:58 839
Hays Travel takings books for "Seacations" with world's top cruise operators
Tour Operators 23 March 2021 08:50 742
Preparations to make before a big move to L.A.
Featured Articles 23 March 2021 08:44 422
Generali Global Assistance tailors travel insurance offering to support smart vaccination and digital Health Pass initiatives
MICE Industry 23 March 2021 08:42 752
New Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels open in North Scottsdale
Hotels & Lodging 23 March 2021 08:36 856
Which is better — playing at an online casino or a trip to Las Vegas?
Featured Articles 23 March 2021 08:32 607
New ORIZONTE investment heralds return of international golfers to Lisbon
Golf Tourism 23 March 2021 08:29 784
Israel's Dan Hotels reopening in the wake unprecedented vaccination program
Hotels & Lodging 23 March 2021 08:26 655
How international travel will get easier in the future
Featured Articles 23 March 2021 08:20 693
AvantStay continues its rapid growth and introduces new short-term rental properties in Northwest Florida
Hotels & Lodging 23 March 2021 08:18 808
ICCA and BestCities Global Alliance launch Incredible Impacts Awards 2021
MICE Industry 23 March 2021 08:10 785
Agreement between Italian Exhibition Group and Deutsche Messe
Fairs & Exhibitions 22 March 2021 10:00 1041
The Easter break is the most affordable school holiday for a trip abroad
Statistics & Trends 22 March 2021 09:53 980
Hotel Data Conference: Global Edition set to take the global stage
Meetings & Events 22 March 2021 09:51 1074
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort selects Cloud5 to deliver fast, dependable HSIA Services
In Brief 22 March 2021 09:47 587
ICAO encourages liberalization and innovation to spur West African aviation pandemic recovery
Organizations 22 March 2021 09:42 1093
The reimagined Hutton Brickyards, now taking reservations
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 09:35 698
Global Eagle achieves STCs to deliver inflight connectivity to B737s
Aviation 22 March 2021 09:27 997
DataArt partners with Hospitio to bring innovative solutions to the travel industry
Technology 22 March 2021 09:20 1045
U.S. Virgin Islands reports strong tourism preformance during pandemic
Statistics & Trends 22 March 2021 09:17 876
Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District to open Summer 2021
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 09:13 702
Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas opens
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 09:05 867
Bryte revolutionizes sleep experience at luxury hotels with AI-powered restorative bed
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 08:56 856
Delta Airlines $72b. total assets largest among airlines, revenue in 2020 down by 174% due to COVID-19
Aviation 22 March 2021 08:52 1784
New mobile camp which moves with the migration in Tanzania
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 08:47 721
ECTAA to mark 60th anniversary
Associations 22 March 2021 08:45 654
Global trends drive new demand for golf real estate
Golf Tourism 22 March 2021 08:40 937
The tallest hotel in the world leverages RateTiger for online revenue growth
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 08:37 829
Tallinn Airport ended the year with positive EBITDA
Aviation 22 March 2021 08:32 956
Rezlive.com signs dynamic distribution agreement with Hilton Worldwide Limited
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 08:30 896
Prime Hospitality Group and Shaner Hotels announces opening of 137-room Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Downtown
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 08:26 956
Pyramid Hotel Group names Brian Berry EVP of Commercial Strategy and Peter Karpinski EVP of Operations, Independent & Lifestyle Hotels
New Appointments 22 March 2021 08:15 1384
Royal Holiday Vacation Club safety plans to help travelers during the pandemic
Featured Articles 22 March 2021 08:14 747
Travelport and American Airlines extend full content agreement
Aviation 22 March 2021 08:12 1360
Grupo Habita’s newest outpost Baja Club opens Desert villa chic in La Paz
Hotels & Lodging 22 March 2021 08:05 648
Windstar Cruises joins USTOA
Cruises 22 March 2021 08:00 673
Airbnb and the Caribbean Tourism Organization collaborate to promote tourism in 2021
Hotels & Lodging 19 March 2021 10:16 1838
The return of ILTM North America: 20–23 September 2021
Fairs & Exhibitions 19 March 2021 10:09 1479
TripAdvisor’s new subscription service represents potential boon for lodging industry, says GlobalData
Hotels & Lodging 19 March 2021 10:03 1878
Global Wellness Summit confirmed for Tel Aviv, Israel, from November 15–18, 2021
Meetings & Events 19 March 2021 09:55 1783
UgoVirtual launches UgoConference
MICE Industry 19 March 2021 09:53 1818
Sabre advances NDC capabilities with expanded point-of-sale availability and additional airline content
Technology 19 March 2021 09:47 3546
BCD Travel Life Sciences Center of Excellence reimagines clinical trial patient travel and logistics
MICE Industry 19 March 2021 09:39 1888
New research reveals post-Covid-vaccine traveller trends
Statistics & Trends 19 March 2021 09:30 2271
Palladium Hotel Group invites guests to discover its Dominican Republic properties
Hotels & Lodging 19 March 2021 09:25 1716
Airplane etiquette: The ten do’s and don’ts of flying - A guide
Featured Articles 19 March 2021 09:21 1441
Stonehill names Nick Baer Vice President of Business Development
New Appointments 19 March 2021 09:17 1284
Travel technology solutions market insights on emerging scope 2030
Technology 19 March 2021 09:12 1880
B2B exhibition industry ended 2020 at a standstill though 2021 looks brighter
MICE Industry 19 March 2021 09:06 1261
The global effects of Covid on the UK travel industry
Special Features 19 March 2021 09:03 1690
Rentals United announces Data Studio to optimize revenue strategy for property managers
Hotels & Lodging 19 March 2021 08:59 1269
PROVision Partners and Plan a PR join forces
Hotels & Lodging 19 March 2021 08:53 1087
How to make and write postcard with My Postcard
Featured Articles 19 March 2021 08:51 878
Burt Cabanas, Founder and Chairman of Benchmark, named Chairman of the Florida International University Foundation
Hotels & Lodging 19 March 2021 08:50 1001
SITA helps Cyprus comply with EU air traffic control standard
Technology 19 March 2021 08:45 2491
Why your smartphone is the only piece of technology you need on your travels
Featured Articles 19 March 2021 08:42 1475
Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites opens
Hotels & Lodging 19 March 2021 08:40 1328
SH Minerva reveals her cabin designs as structure completed ahead of schedule
Cruises 19 March 2021 08:34 1200
Debbie Fiorino named an Honoree for South Florida Business & Wealth’s Prestigious Women Awards
Cruises 19 March 2021 08:29 1169
AlUla International Airport receives the inaugural flight of flynas coming from Riyadh
Aviation 19 March 2021 08:24 1043
FITUR 2021 to have a new space for travel agents’ business meetings
Fairs & Exhibitions 19 March 2021 08:20 1127