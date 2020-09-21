SeaDream to resume West Indies voyages in November

OSLO, NORWAY - Starting November 7th, SeaDream will offer its guests 22 roundtrip sailings from Barbados. The season is comprised of eight different types of six-to-eight-night voyages. The newly unveiled season also includes calls in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. All three countries are open to Americans. This announcement comes after a successful summer season sailing in Norway.
“Sailing during these times undoubtedly presents some new challenges. But as the first luxury line to begin sailing again, we have learned many lessons and are confident we can provide a safe environment without sacrificing luxury," said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We are thrilled to offer our guests a much-needed escape and the dream vacation they deserve onboard SeaDream.”
SeaDream I’s Barbados winter season begins with a spectacular 21-day transatlantic voyage set to sail from Oslo. The ship will stop in Skagen, Denmark and Southampton, U.K before heading to the West Indies.
The Barbados winter season destinations include:
- Bridgetown, Barbados - This Island includes UNESCO Heritage Sites, excellent beaches and history dating back to 1628. The climate is tropical with constant warm temperatures during the year cooled by light trade winds.
- Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Of the 32 islands in this chain called the Grenadines, only eight are populated. St Vincent is the largest and it's a perfect setting for idyllic yachting and sailing. The capital of Kingstown in St.Vincent is known as the site for many of the scenes from the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean".
- Port Elizabeth, Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines- Bequia is the northernmost and largest of the Grenadines, just seven square miles of quiet lagoons, reefs, and long silvery stretches of beach. Among the first things you will notice are the colorful model boats set up on stands around the tiny harbor, representing the island's maritime history.
- Canouan Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Canouan is a small island in the Grenadines Islands belonging to St Vincent. It measures 3.5 miles (5.6 km) by 1.25 miles (2 km). The estimated population is approximately 1,200. The island is unspoiled with uncontaminated nature, endowed with an enormously varied landscape of green hills, secluded bays and long white sand beaches. Almost every corner of Canouan reveals the natural gifts of the island and incredible landscapes.
- Mayreau, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - This is one of SeaDream signature Champagne and Caviar Splash destinations in the Grenadines. This particular island is the smallest of the inhabited Islands and has two amazing beaches.
- Tobago Cays, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Imagine an intimate cluster of five uninhabited islands, heavenly lagoons full of green turtles, coral reefs, colourful fish and crystal-clear waters. This is the setting when SeaDream anchors off the Tobago Keys. Zodiacs will whisk guests from the marina to the beautiful beach. This is an idyllic yachting anchorage, a dream for scuba divers, a paradise for beachcombers, and a film location for the Pirates of the Caribbean, the Tobago Cays and the Tobago Cays Marine Park is one of the world’s most awe inspiring island destinations.
- Union Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Union Island, the southernmost island of the Grenadines, is nicknamed the ‘Tahiti of the West Indies’ due to its volcanic silhouette. Among the many restaurants and bars, Happy Island, a man-made island featuring a bar, sits in the middle of Clifton harbor and is a must-see. Mount Taboi, which at 999 feet above sea level, is the highest peak on Union Island. A key feature of the Union Island region is the Tobago Cays National Marine Park. The Tobago Cays are a group of small uninhabited islands surrounded by reefs, where snorkeling, scuba diving and swimming with sea turtles are all favorite pastimes.
- St. George’s, Grenada - SeaDream guests will be able to delight in the delicious flavors of Grenada’s capital. This destination is becoming more popular due to the moderate tropical climate that ensures the success of spice production. Nutmegs are the most plentiful crop, followed by an array of such spices as cocoa, mace, cloves, vanilla, cinnamon and ginger.
As in Norway, SeaDream is launching the Barbados winter season with one ship only, SeaDream I. Due to overwhelming demand during the summer season in Norway, the company brought SeaDream II to double capacity and meet demand.
Thanks to their size, SeaDream’s superyachts are able to quickly adapt their itineraries to comply with government regulations. SeaDream is able to visit exclusive destinations that other ships cannot due to their size. SeaDream has been working closely with health and government authorities to ensure the safety of the crew, guests, and communities visited.
As the first luxury line to resume sailing, SeaDream was able to successfully implement a comprehensive COVID-19 prevention plan that resulted in zero positive cases during the entire Norwegian summer season. SeaDream has since improved their procedures further, with three Abbott ID Now testing machines that will test guests prior to departure. The goal is to create a COVID-19 negative bubble, where guests can relax and enjoy the safety of the ship.
In that effort, onshore excursions will also be limited to predesignated places in an organized fashion. Guests will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and take temperature checks daily. Guests will be able to enjoy the signature luxury experience SeaDream is known for without disruption, including the iconic Champagne & Caviar Splash as well as the Watersports Marina. New onboard will be the use of an Altapure ultrasonic disinfecting system that can kill any Covid-19 virus in the air. This is in addition to the already stringent sanitation procedures SeaDream has in place.
Guests can book with confidence during these uncertain times thanks to SeaDream’s new Ultimate Booking Assurance policy guarantees a Full Cash Refund or a 120% Future Voyage Credit for all new bookings departing July 22, 2020, until June 30th, 2021 that may be affected by travel restrictions from the country of guest origin. This is by far the best refund guarantee – from a company that has already been fully operational this summer. But to take this even further, should a guest simply not want to travel (for any reason), SeaDream will allow guests to reschedule bookings to a later date. This is possible even if their voyage is not affected by travel restrictions.
The SeaDream experience is known for its personalized, award-winning service, 5-star cuisine, intimate ports and exceptional onboard features such as the Balinese Dream Beds to sleep under the stars and the Watersports Marina complete with water toys for the perfect yachting vacation.