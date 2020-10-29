 Aruba hotel first in world to win Global United Nations 2020 Climate Neutral Now Award | TravelDailyNews International
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Asia
  • Travel Daily News Greece & Cyprus
New Articles
Statistics & Trends
Bucket list Britain: The lockdown has over a third of us planning their very first bucket list
Special Interest Travel
Everest.com enhances commitment to its growing customer base with the launch of Caliber Day
Organizations
ICAO Council President lauds Eastern Caribbean approach to aviation recovery
Fairs & Exhibitions
FITUR 2021 Meetings on TV: “Debating tourism’s recovery”
Statistics & Trends
Travel industry bodies need to communicate more effectively to increase consumer confidence, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends
U.S. hotel construction pipeline begins 2021 with 4,967 projects/622,218 rooms at Q1 close
Cruises
Celebrity Cruises' newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, defies imagination, wonder and luxury
Aviation
Expedia Group offers additional revenue streams to airlines via its template technology to boost pandemic recovery
Cruises
Oceania Cruises announces restart of cruise operations in August 2021
Aviation
London Gatwick route returns to Aberdeen International Airport with easyJet
Featured Articles
Take granny to Vegas: Five attractions for senior travelers
Hotels & Lodging
Resorts World Bimini debuts all-encompassing private beach experience
Aviation
Viva Aerobus announces USD $150million financing
Featured Articles
How to enjoy Chicago this spring in style
Hotels & Lodging
The Regenerative Resorts Collection welcomes first members in Alaska and Scotland
Aviation
Prague Airport, CzechTourism and Prague City Tourism to support inbound tourism resumption
Featured Articles
Best ways to meet people when travelling alone
Aviation
Eastern Airways kick-starts Summer with Leeds Bradford - Newquay service resumption
Tour Operators
InstaTours launching in the UK
Featured Articles
What to pack for your trip to Miami
Fairs & Exhibitions
The FiturNext Observatory unveils the three winning initiatives for its 2021 challenge
Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group provides business update and reports on first quarter 2021
Featured Articles
Top travel destinations in Canada
Aviation
Pegasus’ new routes: Batumi, Georgia; Odesa, Ukraine and Iğdır, Turkey
Hotels & Lodging
Seychelles features on Palazzo Versace Dubai’s E-Gift platform
Featured Articles
Key places to visit in Mexico for tourists
Hotels & Lodging
Introdusing The Stay Hotels, Turkey
New Appointments
Andrey Pavlov has been named the new Domodedovo airport director

Hotels

Aruba hotel first in world to win Global United Nations 2020 Climate Neutral Now Award

Tatiana Rokou / 29 Oct 2020 08:22 2787
0
SHARES
00

UN signals world hospitality plays significant role in combatting climate change.

EAGLE BEACH, ARUBA – The Caribbean’s most eco-certified hotel is now setting the world standard as Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba is the first-ever hotel in the world to win the prestigious Global United Nations 2020 Climate Action Award for Climate Neutral Now. The United Nations made the announcement 9 a.m. CET at the UNFCCC secretariat (UN Climate Change) in Bonn, Germany. For the first time in the award’s history, a hotel is a winner. Past recipients include global giants and household names such as Apple and Infosys and projects backed by major banks. With Bucuti & Tara as the first hotel, the UN is signaling to the world the significantly positive affect every member of the hospitality sector – more than 10% of the world’s GDP – can and must have to combat climate change.

The UN’s Momentum for Change program is a highlight of the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. This year is the 10th anniversary of the awards and 510 organizations and business worldwide answered the call for submissions.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba: Excelling Beyond Carbon Neutrality is the winning case study submission. At just 104 rooms, independently owned Bucuti & Tara is not a stereotypical chain resort backed by corporate finances. On its own, Bucuti & Tara researched, sought and implemented sustainability initiatives that can be easily replicable and scalable, which drew the UN to the resort’s success. Due to this, Bucuti & Tara will also serve as a Lighthouse Activity among the UN’s collection of inspiring, action-oriented resources the organization invites others to reference for their own sustainability journeys.

“I congratulate the winners of the 2020 UN Global Climate Action Awards, who provide tangible proof that climate action is under way around the world,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “It is exciting to see these climate solutions, which reinforce my call for decisive leadership on climate change by governments, businesses and cities, and for a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us keep pressing ahead to build a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

“The last eight months have been a nightmare for many throughout the world,” said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa. “COVID-19 has altered lives, economies and the nature of business on every continent - from the largest cities to the smallest villages. It is the most urgent threat facing humanity today, but we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term.” “The convergence of these two crises has opened a window of opportunity to build forward - to build cities and communities that are safe, healthy, green and sustainable,” Ms. Espinosa added. “Nothing exemplifies this better than the efforts of our 2020 award-winning activities to address climate change.”

Sustainability is not an add-on
“We are not in the tourism business; we are in the nature business.” Bucuti & Tara Owner/CEO Ewald Biemans often shares this perspective whether he is talking with industry colleagues or speaking from a world stage. It is this difference in mindset combined with passion and the relentless pursuit of providing a well-rounded, high-quality vacation that has led Bucuti & Tara to be Tripadvisor’s No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean while simultaneously being the Caribbean’s most eco-certified, and first and only carbon-neutral resort.

Born in Europe to humble beginnings, Biemans is a celebrated hotelier who never set out to win awards. While attending school, he helped managed his families’ pastry shop growing his kitchen skills while discovering a gift of business acumen. His passion for the hospitality business engrained, Biemans rose through the ranks of hotels and restaurants and along the way he even competed in Milan where he became the World Champion Bartender. From there he was recruited to resort management in Aruba. His studies and world travels continued to broaden his perspective of how people relate to the environment. Along the way, his unyielding pursuit of delivering a high-quality vacation experience included doing so while protecting the planet.

From the first step, to the world stage
While Bucuti & Tara is on the largest swathe of Eagle Beach, with sea level rise predictions, the turquoise waters could be lapping at the resort’s backdoors in 20-30 years. Ewald is known to soberly say, “If we do not stop global warming, guests will need snorkels to see our world-famous beach!”

Having lived in Aruba the past 50 years, Biemans opened Bucuti in 1987. He soon noticed construction cranes touching the skyline further down the powdery white sand beach and grew concerned about the small island’s natural resources. As Aruba quickly grew into an international vacation spot (today, 90% of its GDP is from tourism), Biemans knew the vacation experience had to be in harmony with the planet, otherwise, the small island would be ruined. He looked within his own property and rallied the community and actively engaged with the government.

He busied himself, just as he still does, with researching and implementing forward-thinking initiatives. In a “think globally, act locally” approach, a key driver for Ewald was the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio. With Agenda 21 being adopted by more than 170 heads of state worldwide, momentum was afoot. Years of initiatives followed and with the sustainability success came invitations to share with others how to achieve the same. Fast-forward to 2019 and Biemans was accepting the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Tourism for Tomorrow Climate Action Award. At the WTTC Global Summit, keynoted by former U.S. President Barack Obama, Biemans was asked to present “The Path to Carbon Neutrality/Net Zero” so the world could learn.

At the adults-only enclave, three cornerstones prevail: romance, wellness and sustainability. Each day guests hail from one of 25 countries worldwide and the resort hums at 97%+ occupancy year-round. Bucuti & Tara proves a memorable vacation and sustainability are mutually inclusive.

Relatability: scalable, replicable initiatives
Like every sustainability journey, Bucuti’s earliest days included its tangible first step. A German guest was bewildered that Bucuti was pouring cans and bottles of beer into disposable plastic cups. That left a significant impression and shortly after, Bucuti began with banning single-use plastic and Styrofoam, long before it was ever discussed in mainstream media.

Soon, every resort project was more carefully viewed, and a full-time sustainability & certifications manager was added to the staff. Biemans soon sought eco-certifications viewing them as a management structure providing the framework of the platform to build and grow a successful program that continues providing a safe setting for guests and staff while protecting the environment for generations to come. Over the years, the resort has earned certifications for LEED Gold, ISO 14001 and 9001, Travelife Gold, Green Globe Platinum with this year marketing the first perfect score in Green Globe’s history.

Achieving climate neutrality required a careful examination of every standard operating procedure at the resort, both direct and indirect for emissions such as energy smart appliances to business travel. While the resort is home to the largest solar panel project in the island’s private sector, climate neutrality required far beyond the obvious such as fossil-fuel dependency. Some aspects include:

  • Gifting every guest with a refillable water canteen, which avoids the potential of 290,000 single-use plastic water bottles being destined for Aruba’s landfill
  • Gray water is sanitized and used for irrigation
  • Healthy Portions sensibly sized meals reduced plated food waste by 30%
  • Eco-fitness treadmills and bicycles let guests burn calories while simultaneously generating kilowatts that are sent directly to the resort’s power grid
  • Streamlined procurement and transportation reduce unnecessary shipments and local purchasing is key
  • Staff are incentivized to take public transportation or carpool
  • Ozone-based laundry equipment requires shorter cycles to wash, less water and les hot water
  • In-room energy management system and sensors. Triggered by motion and doors to regulate energy consumption and limit temperature range. Average savings: 32-38%.
  • Waste diversions. 62% diverted from landfill by donating all food waste to pig farmers, recycling glass and cardboard, repurposing/donating linen/towels.
  • Sustainable cooling system. Variable Refrigerant Flow A/C installed allowing system use only as needed.

In August 2018, it became the Caribbean’s first carbon-neutral hotel and remains the only one to this day. The resort does not see this as crossing the finish line, rather the very day after it was certified carbon neutral, it began its pursuit of carbon negative.

Achieving climate neutrality and journeying beyond
Bucuti & Tara’s sustainability success is one Biemans openly invites others to use as a resource. The property routinely hosts professors, students and researchers just as easily as foreign dignitaries and industry associates seeking knowledge for implementing eco-friendly initiatives. Every staff member is trained and part of the resort’s green operations, every vendor must comply, and each guest is invited to participate. Even with the current pandemic, Bucuti & Tara’s sustainable standard operating procedures put it ahead of others in testing and implementing a hospital-grade, high-tech COVID-19 safety protocol that is as safe for guests and staff as it is the planet.

“I am deeply grateful Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is the recipient of a Global United Nations 2020 Climate Action Award for Climate Neutral Now,” shares Ewald Biemans, owner/CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “I invite every hospitality industry colleague to use us as a resource to start somewhere and make sustainability an equal part of your operations. I guarantee delivering a memorable vacation and sustainability can be – and must be – mutually inclusive.”

Tags:
Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort
About the author
Tatiana Rokou
News Editor
Tatiana is the news co-ordinator for TravelDailyNews Media Network (traveldailynews.gr, traveldailynews.com and traveldailynews.asia). Her role includes to monitor the hundrends of news sources of TravelDailyNews Media Network and skim the most important according to our strategy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication & Mass Media from Panteion University of Political & Social Studies of Athens and she has been editor and editor-in-chief in various economic magazines and newspapers.
6 Days News
Bucket list Britain: The lockdown has over a third of us planning their very first bucket list
Statistics & Trends 03 May 2021 09:35 890
Everest.com enhances commitment to its growing customer base with the launch of Caliber Day
Special Interest Travel 03 May 2021 09:26 503
ICAO Council President lauds Eastern Caribbean approach to aviation recovery
Organizations 03 May 2021 09:20 820
FITUR 2021 Meetings on TV: “Debating tourism’s recovery”
Fairs & Exhibitions 03 May 2021 09:18 631
Travel industry bodies need to communicate more effectively to increase consumer confidence, says GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 03 May 2021 09:14 692
U.S. hotel construction pipeline begins 2021 with 4,967 projects/622,218 rooms at Q1 close
Statistics & Trends 03 May 2021 09:09 750
Celebrity Cruises' newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, defies imagination, wonder and luxury
Cruises 03 May 2021 09:05 769
Expedia Group offers additional revenue streams to airlines via its template technology to boost pandemic recovery
Aviation 03 May 2021 09:00 1014
Oceania Cruises announces restart of cruise operations in August 2021
Cruises 03 May 2021 08:56 653
London Gatwick route returns to Aberdeen International Airport with easyJet
Aviation 03 May 2021 08:54 692
Take granny to Vegas: Five attractions for senior travelers
Featured Articles 03 May 2021 08:51 198
Resorts World Bimini debuts all-encompassing private beach experience
Hotels & Lodging 03 May 2021 08:50 596
Viva Aerobus announces USD $150million financing
Aviation 03 May 2021 08:46 536
How to enjoy Chicago this spring in style
Featured Articles 03 May 2021 08:42 201
The Regenerative Resorts Collection welcomes first members in Alaska and Scotland
Hotels & Lodging 03 May 2021 08:40 661
Prague Airport, CzechTourism and Prague City Tourism to support inbound tourism resumption
Aviation 03 May 2021 08:31 625
Best ways to meet people when travelling alone
Featured Articles 03 May 2021 08:25 200
Eastern Airways kick-starts Summer with Leeds Bradford - Newquay service resumption
Aviation 03 May 2021 08:24 547
InstaTours launching in the UK
Tour Operators 03 May 2021 08:21 494
What to pack for your trip to Miami
Featured Articles 03 May 2021 08:17 262
The FiturNext Observatory unveils the three winning initiatives for its 2021 challenge
Fairs & Exhibitions 03 May 2021 08:16 554
Royal Caribbean Group provides business update and reports on first quarter 2021
Cruises 03 May 2021 08:10 678
Top travel destinations in Canada
Featured Articles 03 May 2021 08:08 247
Pegasus’ new routes: Batumi, Georgia; Odesa, Ukraine and Iğdır, Turkey
Aviation 03 May 2021 08:07 535
Seychelles features on Palazzo Versace Dubai’s E-Gift platform
Hotels & Lodging 03 May 2021 08:05 485
Key places to visit in Mexico for tourists
Featured Articles 03 May 2021 08:03 252
Introdusing The Stay Hotels, Turkey
Hotels & Lodging 03 May 2021 08:02 630
Andrey Pavlov has been named the new Domodedovo airport director
New Appointments 03 May 2021 07:54 495
Hotel industry thought leaders will tackle ways to master the new rules of revenue strategy at the Virtual RSF
Meetings & Events 30 April 2021 09:48 2136
Hotel Amarano announces Peter Kolla as new General Manager
New Appointments 30 April 2021 09:39 1121
Excellence in tourism, best post-Covid 19 recipe
Articles 30 April 2021 09:35 1177
Malta announced new financial incentives for MICE market organizers
MICE Industry 30 April 2021 09:29 1335
Intrepid solidifies leading position in responsible travel with decarbonization efforts, says GlobalData
Tour Operators 30 April 2021 09:21 1278
Business travel spending plunged by 60% to $504B amid pandemic
Statistics & Trends 30 April 2021 09:16 1474
Ryanair ansd Trinity College launch SAF Centre
Aviation 30 April 2021 09:06 1180
Disney Parks survey - 46% think masks ruin the magic
Statistics & Trends 30 April 2021 09:00 1087
Hyatt unveils new suite of events offerings, Together by Hyatt
MICE Industry 30 April 2021 08:48 2413
Norwegian Cruise Line to relaunch Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway with itineraries to the Mediterranean and Greek Isles
Cruises 30 April 2021 08:41 1438
COVID-19 certificate to Messukeskus Helsinki as the first event organiser in the Nordic countries
Event Venues 30 April 2021 08:33 1222
South Korea K-ETA to go live in May
Featured Articles 30 April 2021 08:31 782
Embraer signs services and support contracts with operators in the Americas
Aviation 30 April 2021 08:30 1173
UrVenue partners with Satisfi Labs to elevate conversational commerce for next-generation hospitality
Hotels & Lodging 30 April 2021 08:24 1054
Millennial families still traveling despite worries about Covid
Statistics & Trends 30 April 2021 08:17 1011
Eclecticism style: How to use it in your design
Featured Articles 30 April 2021 08:16 601
Culture and Heritage Tourism NGOs create global alliance
Associations 30 April 2021 08:14 1081
Apurva Pratap appointed as Cycas Hospitality’s first Managing Director
Hotels & Lodging 30 April 2021 08:04 2013
What should you know before renting a car in Malaga and why visit Costa del Sol?
Featured Articles 30 April 2021 08:01 693
Cruise Baltic continued sustainable initiatives in 2020 despite an uncertain year
Cruises 30 April 2021 07:58 2261
ECM and DTTT announce a new programme of support for the future of urban tourism
Special Interest Travel 30 April 2021 07:57 860
Outrigger Resorts adopt LG Smart TVs
In Brief 30 April 2021 07:53 877
SAS AB appoints Anko Van der Werff as new President and CEO
New Appointments 30 April 2021 07:48 1014
Bahrain Airport Company wins Health & Safety Initiative of the Year award
Aviation 30 April 2021 07:46 1663
Macau tourist destination
Featured Articles 30 April 2021 07:44 1014
AIM Group International launches 'Breathe in the Digital Evolution'
MICE Industry 30 April 2021 07:43 1098
Hotelbeds confirms Dubai among its top three destinations during pandemic ahead of ATM show
Hotels & Lodging 30 April 2021 07:37 1135
Acxiom's latest research on travel marketing in a post-pandemic world
Statistics & Trends 29 April 2021 10:00 1590
Sustainable travel survey 2021 - 83% say sustainable travel is important
Statistics & Trends 29 April 2021 09:54 1099
Brand Destination Germany shapes positive mood at launch of GTM Germany Travel Mart 2021
Statistics & Trends 29 April 2021 09:50 1240
All In Aviation’s growth in Southern Nevada leads to hiring of first Administrative Director and Flight Training Advisor
New Appointments 29 April 2021 09:46 1172
Less CO2 emissions, less waste, more green energy: TUI delivered 43m. ‘greener and fairer’ holidays since 2015
Tour Operators 29 April 2021 09:40 1296
Zoox Smart Data experiences impressive uptick in online traffic connections during Q1, 2021
In Brief 29 April 2021 09:36 752
WTTC Global Summit closes with Travel & Tourism leaders uniting to restart safe international travel
Meetings & Events 29 April 2021 09:33 1689
Embraer delivers nine commercial and 13 executive jets in 1Q21
Aviation 29 April 2021 09:27 2242
ITM survey reveals corporate priorities as business travel teturns
Business Travel 29 April 2021 09:22 1088
Italy's Neos Airlines to commence direct flights from JFK to Milan
Aviation 29 April 2021 09:17 1694
Aviation, Travel & Tourism sectors applaud European Parliament vote on “EU COVID-19 Certificates”
Aviation 29 April 2021 09:10 1893
AGS Airports appoints Lena Wilson CBE as new Chair
New Appointments 29 April 2021 09:06 963
Azamara announces return to sail with Greece Country-Intensive Voyages starting in August
Cruises 29 April 2021 09:05 943
SEGITTUR and FITUR launch the Chatbots Tourism Awards 2021
In Brief 29 April 2021 09:00 778
Jumia appoints Tolulope George-Yanwah as new Ghana CEO
New Appointments 29 April 2021 08:55 1090
A year later, the hotel industry recalibrates, reassesses
Statistics & Trends 29 April 2021 08:50 905
Barceló Hotel Group drives enhanced customer experience with Sabre
Hotels & Lodging 29 April 2021 08:44 1056
The benefits of traveling: Ten reasons why you should travel more
Featured Articles 29 April 2021 08:43 789
Gulf Air launches ‘A Class of Our Own’ new slogan
Aviation 29 April 2021 08:42 1092
Benchmark promotes Claire Lieberman to Vice President of Business Development
New Appointments 29 April 2021 08:32 1062
Guide to creating your own holiday home for renting out
Featured Articles 29 April 2021 08:27 659
Ryanair launches 160 UK routes for Summer 2022 to a host of popular destinations
Aviation 29 April 2021 08:26 1217
The return of travel – Skyscanner publishes global trends report
Statistics & Trends 29 April 2021 08:20 1331
Experience the breathtaking Alberta
Featured Articles 29 April 2021 08:13 837
TAMS launches Technology Assessment Program
MICE Industry 29 April 2021 08:12 1167
Demand for long-haul travel is greater than expected
Statistics & Trends 29 April 2021 08:05 2064
WTTC launches ground-breaking initiative to support women in Travel & Tourism
Organizations 28 April 2021 10:10 2049
Catchin’ Caicos is Turks and Caicos’ #1 fishing yacht charter
Featured Articles 28 April 2021 10:06 1054
Worldline and IATA partner to help airlines back on the runway to recovery
Aviation 28 April 2021 10:01 1665
Beach destinations lead Mexico’s March hotel uptick
Hotels & Lodging 28 April 2021 09:54 1181
Eight best places for snorkelling in Sri Lanka
Featured Articles 28 April 2021 09:51 871
InterFAB Expert Talk rethinks the delay indicators
Aviation 28 April 2021 09:50 1266
One in 12 UK adults believe they won't travel overseas again
Statistics & Trends 28 April 2021 09:44 1219
Great gifts for health and fitness lovers
Featured Articles 28 April 2021 09:41 779
Aviation industry to provide virtual training to boost runway safety
Aviation 28 April 2021 09:40 1341
NAS and Colossal Africa to acquire South Africa’s largest ground handler – BidAir services
Aviation 28 April 2021 09:36 1183
BodyHoliday St. Lucia launches new Villa, Hibiscus
In Brief 28 April 2021 09:30 836
Leading tourism ministers urge public and private sector to work together to save Travel & Tourism at WTTC Global Summit
Meetings & Events 28 April 2021 09:25 1529
Finnair to fly to over 60 destinations in summer 2021 – flights to be added as travel gradually opens
Aviation 28 April 2021 09:19 1109
Six Senses is the first hospitality brand to partner with The United States Coalition on Sustainability and SustainChain
Hotels & Lodging 28 April 2021 09:15 1045
Is Bitcoin mining bad for the environment?
Featured Articles 28 April 2021 09:11 1250
Qatar Airways to launch three weekly flights to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire from 16 June 2021
Aviation 28 April 2021 09:10 1448
Bees Airline selects AeroCRS as their Technology Partner
Aviation 28 April 2021 09:07 1374
Seychelles Public Health Authority announces new travel measures
In Brief 28 April 2021 09:01 853
Pegasus is the first airline in Turkey to trial the IATA Travel Pass
Aviation 28 April 2021 08:55 1319
Top tourist attractions to visit on your dream trip to the USA
Featured Articles 28 April 2021 08:52 973
Omio and Lambus come together to provide the ultimate travel experience
Technology 28 April 2021 08:51 984
Ryanair launches new price checker and verified seal to further protect customers from OTAs
Aviation 28 April 2021 08:46 959
European Consumer Claims: Timeshare travel and COVID
Special Features 28 April 2021 08:40 836
MMGY NJF selected as North American Corporate Communications and PR agency for LATAM Airlines Group
Aviation 28 April 2021 08:36 1397
St. Lawrence Cruise Lines delays start of 2021 cruising season
Cruises 28 April 2021 08:32 838
Have you tried traveling with your pet? Here's how you can do this
Featured Articles 28 April 2021 08:29 795
VistaJet commits to carbon neutrality by 2025, 25 years ahead of current industry goals
Aviation 28 April 2021 08:28 900
SITE NITE all NITE taking place this week
MICE Industry 28 April 2021 08:26 1059
Craving for serene places? We’ve got the best spots for you
Featured Articles 28 April 2021 08:22 831
Icelandair partners with Cover Genius to offer “COVID Plus” medical cover
Aviation 28 April 2021 08:21 1029
ACI World Director General: ‘Aviation industry interdependence key to recovery’
Organizations 28 April 2021 08:16 946
Top tips to choose the perfect photography equipment for hikers
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 09:27 780
Opening of WTTC’s Global Summit hears praise for private sector’s united approach to building recovery
Organizations 27 April 2021 09:20 1466
STR: Canada hotel performance for March 2021
Statistics & Trends 27 April 2021 09:15 1026
Expert RA assigns Aeroflot a rating of ruAA-, outlook Stable
In Brief 27 April 2021 09:12 884
IFEMA Madrid receives the ICTE Safe Tourism Certified seal
Fairs & Exhibitions 27 April 2021 09:09 1014
New survey highlights consumers continued concerns over how travel companies sanitize
Statistics & Trends 27 April 2021 09:03 1078
Eight most amazing hidden gems in Birmingham that should be on every travellers' wish list
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 09:02 674
Africa Travel Week 2021 to host Connect in the City Live event in September
MICE Industry 27 April 2021 09:01 1273
Health safety diligence and vaccines key to Caribbean’s tourism recovery
Organizations 27 April 2021 08:57 1188
Why Tel Aviv is the best holiday destination post pandemic?
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:55 658
Regenerative Travel launches The Impact Awards 2021
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:54 1346
Mexico resorts tap Nuvola to enhance guest experiences
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:48 890
Can tech help bolster a struggling travel industry?
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:47 935
AC Hotel Columbus Downtown announces June opening
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:46 1123
Castell Project and She Has A Deal announce joint venture to build Fortuna’s Table
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:43 971
Why you should travel alone
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:38 678
Guatemala’s Villa Bokéh celebrates culture, craftsmanship and conviviality
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:37 1333
Third generation, Greekl-owned Variety Cruises voyages into 2021
Cruises 27 April 2021 08:34 1044
Seven useful tips for traveling to Australia
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:29 786
Six Senses shows regenerative impacts from 2020
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:28 997
Aeronology rolls out rail tickets to the world
Ground Transportation 27 April 2021 08:25 799
Plan the perfect family vacation in five simple steps
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:23 643
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa crowned ‘Best Luxury Hideaway Resort’ in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:22 1268
Vindow and GeoSure announce partnership
Technology 27 April 2021 08:14 879
Planning your honeymoon trip? Five tips to make it perfect
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:11 771
Retail stores set to reopen at Aberdeen International Airport
Aviation 27 April 2021 08:10 837
Hotelbeds partners with IATA to deliver attractive new hotel benefits for IATA / IATAN ID Card holders
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:06 1032
Five things to remember when traveling with a child
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 08:02 579
Posadas announces ‘Meaningful Travel’ program
Hotels & Lodging 27 April 2021 08:01 700
Millennials in Travel relaunches its FAM program for Membership
Organizations 27 April 2021 07:59 736
Three tips to find cheap parking at SeaTac Airport
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 07:54 659
Ethiopian becomes the first African airline to trial IATA Travel Pass
Aviation 27 April 2021 07:53 1199
Animal Protection groups outraged as Mauritius government gives permission for capture of wild monkeys
Sustainable Tourism 27 April 2021 07:49 1239
Useful tips to choose a good paddle board
Featured Articles 27 April 2021 07:47 661
Holidays to popular destinations up as much as 91% due to Covid testing requirements
Statistics & Trends 26 April 2021 10:00 1757
UNWTO and IATA collaborate on Destination Tracker to restore confidence in travel
Aviation 26 April 2021 09:50 1133
AFRAA and ACI Africa sign MoU for mutual support to the air transport industry in Africa
Associations 26 April 2021 09:46 1049
WTTC’s Annual Global Summit to be the world's first face-to-face post-pandemic global travel event
Meetings & Events 26 April 2021 09:41 1499
Atlanta boutique hotel Bellyard opens reservations for May 2021
In Brief 26 April 2021 09:35 864
International arrivals to South America fell by 48% in 2020, according to GlobalData
Statistics & Trends 26 April 2021 09:28 1119
FITUR presents its LIVEConnect platform, the largest professional network for the tourism industry
Fairs & Exhibitions 26 April 2021 09:26 993
Aeroflot Group announces operating results for March 2021
In Brief 26 April 2021 09:20 841
GBTA supports federal budget measures that promote re-opening borders
Associations 26 April 2021 09:16 898
Cora Cora Maldives appoints Vishen Mootoo as Director of Sales and Marketing
New Appointments 26 April 2021 09:10 1269
Investors from the world of travel and finance gather to back AI-powered family travel start-up tripAbrood
Technology 26 April 2021 09:06 1475
Gulf Air carries out first in-house C-Check on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A320neo
Aviation 26 April 2021 09:03 1065
Alitalia’s summer 2021 seasonal flights from Rome to 9 Greek islands and from Milan to Rhodes
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:58 1183
BCD Travel becomes first global travel management company to join Science Based Targets Initiative
Tour Operators 26 April 2021 08:54 1225
Skyscanner ramps up localisation with launch of Arabic language experience
Technology 26 April 2021 08:42 1023
Accor: First-quarter 2021 revenue of 361m. euros down 48% like-for-like
Hotels & Lodging 26 April 2021 08:35 2698
The Travel Institute takes TRIPKIT fully online
Technology 26 April 2021 08:27 1000
Puerto Rico is encouraging remote workers to work in full color from all corners of the island
MICE Industry 26 April 2021 08:24 1077
IAG to power 10 percent of its flights with sustainble aviation fuel by 2030
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:20 992
Ethiopian launches high-end COVID-19 testing lab at its hub
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:16 984
Embraer delivers the first Praetor 500 conversion in Brazil
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:12 1016
Reasons why you should wake up early while visiting the beach
Featured Articles 26 April 2021 08:11 680
Finnair will start accepting a COVID-19 vaccination certificate from the first vaccination dose
Aviation 26 April 2021 08:10 1065
Palladium Hotel Group to open Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts Resorts in Ibiza on April 30th
Hotels & Lodging 26 April 2021 08:06 1034