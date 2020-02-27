Top airports for private aviation in the Caribbean*

The Caribbean is a top destination for private jet travelers, thanks to its mix of sun, sand and nightlife. Whether its famous St. Maarten, Turks & Caicos or The Bahamas, this region delivers its promise of paradise. And the best part is that these islands are very close to South Florida, the natural private aviation hub that serves as the gateway for anyone traveling to this region. Just one-hour separates some of these island-nations from Miami, a fact that explains the high demand of private flights throughout the year.
The private aviation experience is usually connected with jet planes and, although the quickest option, a turboprop aircraft is more efficient for shorter routes thanks to design and overall operational costs. Especially for trips of under two hours like the ones from Miami or Fort Lauderdale to any island, turboprops should be considered as a top option.
What’s the most common destination in the region? For Monarch Air Group, a private jet provider based in Fort Lauderdale International Airport, The Bahamas accounts for most of private flights departing from South Florida, totaling almost 50%. There are 27 other nations in the Caribbean, but the variables that support The Bahamas as the top destination from the South Florida hub is its modern business aviation infrastructure, on one side, and the top-notch hospitality industry that awaits the traveler.
Overall, the Caribbean offers the exclusivity that many travelers seek while providing the first-rate holiday all visitors deserve. Commercial aviation is indeed the most popular means of transportation for millions each year, but the proximity of the Caribbean to South Florida allows private aviation to thrive within both regions. The following are the top airports from a private aviation perspective when accounting for its infrastructure and vicinity to destination.
Top private jet airports
1) V. C. Bird International, Antigua and Barbuda (ANU), is the only airport on the island of Antigua and has a solar power plant that provides almost enough energy to power the entire operation.
This destination, with exclusive retreats and luxury resorts, offers an ideal location very popular with private jet travelers.
2) Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), is one of the busiest terminals in the Caribbean for airline flights and private jet charter operations. It is a popular gateway between the Caribbean and US, while also served by various big-name airlines around the globe.
3) Lynden Pindling International Airport, Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS), formerly known as Nassau International Airport, is the busiest business airport in the region with over 4,000 flights annually, largely thanks to the proximity to South Florida.
4) Leonard M. Thompson International Airport, Abaco Islands, The Bahamas (MHH), is located in the northern Bahamas and is the second busiest private jet airport in the nation. It lies 180 miles east from South Florida.
5) Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport, St. Kitts (SKB), receives various regional flights from within the Caribbean area. The RLB international terminal also provides facilities for cargo planes, private jets and various other types of aircraft.
6) North Eleuthera Airport, The Bahamas (ELH), is known for its pink sand beaches and coral reefs. The small airport serves visitors to the northern stretch of the long thin island (just a mile wide in some places), as well as others nearby in the country such as Harbor Island and Spanish Wells.
7) Princess Juliana International Airport, St. Maarten (SXM), is famous for offering one of the world’s most stunning landings, with aircraft coming in low over the beach. The airport serves an important hub in the Caribbean, connecting commercial flights and those in larger private aircraft, with smaller planes headed towards more remote islands.
8) Providenciales International Airport in Turks & Caicos (PLS) accommodates private jet flights of all sizes, with travelers attracted to the world-renowned beaches and luxury resorts, plus the attractive conditions for offshore finance.
Established in 2006, Monarch Air Group is a leading provider of on demand private jet charter, aircraft management and long-term aircraft lease. Among Monarch’s customers are Fortune 500 corporations, leading entrepreneurs, Government agencies and world leading NGO’s.
* Article by MOnarch Air Group